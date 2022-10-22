The build-up to the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 continued this weekend when the Trophy Tour and CSR Football Clinic landed in Malaysia with the Trophy Tour taking place at Empire Shopping Gallery and the CSR Football Clinic at xPark Sunway South Quay.

With the aim of drumming up excitement in the lead-up to the tournament, as well as rallying the fans and community to get behind their teams at their home stadiums come December, the Trophy Tour offered members of the public opportunities to get a picture with the highly coveted trophy and interact with football legends, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, Mahali Jasuli and Shahrom Kalam.

Taking place alongside the Trophy Tour, the CSR Football Clinic in Malaysia is jointly organised by AFF and new title sponsor, Mitsubishi Electric with support from the Football Association of Malaysia, to give back to local communities through football.

Hosted by football legends Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, and Shahrom Kalam, children from the BRDB Rotary Children’s Residence had the opportunity to learn fundamental techniques from their football heroes, and be inspired to dream big and represent their countries in the future.

Yang Hormat Dato’ S. Sivasundaram, Football Association of Malaysia Deputy President, said, “We are delighted to support the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 Trophy Tour and CSR Football Clinic to help bring football back into the lives of our children and community.

The AFF Championship is an important tournament for us and we can’t wait to see all our fans back in the stadium supporting our team in person once again.”

The AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 Trophy Tour in Malaysia is the third of five stops, having first launched in Bangkok in late September and in Singapore last weekend. The next stop of the Trophy Tour and CSR Football Clinic will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia on 26 November 2022.

Upcoming dates of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 Trophy Tour

26 November – Jakarta, Indonesia*

3 December – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam*

*Time and venue will be announced on the official tournament website at a nearer date

