Two MotoGP™ World Championship contenders crashed and another qualified all the way back on the fourth row as Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) shattered the All Time Lap Record in Q2 at the Sepang International Circuit.

Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) masterfully got himself out of Q1 only to drop his Desmosedici on its front end while on track to go to provisional pole at the start of his second run in Q2 at the PETRONAS Grand Prix of Malaysia.

He would be classified ninth but still, out-qualified title rivals Alex Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) and Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™), the former of whom went down at Turn 8 and the latter of whom could only take 12th on the grid.