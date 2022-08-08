A solitary penalty from captain Lin Htet Oo was enough for Myanmar to win Group C of the AFF Under-16 Championship 2022 as Vietnam emerged as the best-ranked runners-up ahead of the semifinals in two days.

In a highly competitive match at the Sultan Agung Bantul Stadium between Myanmar and Cambodia, both teams were chasing an outright win to confirm their place in the next round.

Cambodia took a more defensive stance in the first half as Myanmar turned the heat up in search of the early lead.

But as both teams trooped off into the dressing room all tied up at the break, Cambodia conceded a penalty in the 48th minute when Song Ranut was penalised for bringing down Myanmar’s Saw Myo Zaw inside the box.

Captain Htet Oo did not hesitate from the spot when he blasted the ball past Cambodian keeper Ron Chongmieng for the lead.

Cambodia tried hard to find the equaliser but was having difficulty getting into the Myanmar box with perhaps their best effort coming in the closing stages of the game where a freekick from Tum Makara came off the Myanmar crossbar.

With the narrow win, Myanmar won Group C of the meet this year following Malaysia’s 2-2 draw with Australia at the Maguwoharjo Sleman Stadium.

It was Australia who went ahead first in the 17th minute through Ayman Gulasi before Malaysia clawed back with two goals from Muhammad Anjasmirza Saharuddin (in the 36th and 49th minute).

But Australia, who had conceded two earlier defeats to Myanmar and Cambodia, came back with the equaliser off Max Hately in the 64th minute for the final score line.

AFF UNDER-16 CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

8 August 2022

GROUP C

RESULTS

Myanmar 1-0 Cambodia

Malaysia 2-2 Australia

FINAL GROUP STANDINGS

10 August 2022

SEMIFINALS

FIXTURES – All matches at the Maguwoharjo Sleman Stadium

1530hrs: Thailand vs Vietnam

2000hrs: Indonesia vs Myanmar

