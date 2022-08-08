Port ASM have taken the lead at the top of the Futsal Thai League 2022 following their 7-1 beating of Nonthaburi on the weekend.

With defending champions Bluewave Chonburi’s match against Hongyen Thakam postponed, it has given Port ASM the chance to be at the top of the standings with 22 points from eight games.

Bluewave Chonburi are currently second with 21 points from seven matches – the same as third-placed Hongyen Thakam.

FUTSAL THAI LEAGUE 2022

RESULTS

Suratthani 3-4 Futsal Thai Army

Black Pearl United 1-3 Thammasart Stallion

Bangkok BTS 0-1 Petchaburi

Kasembundit 2-1 Royal Thai Navy

NT Futsal Club 5-3 Chess Mahasarakam

Port ASM 7-1Nonthaburi

#AFF

#FAT

Pictures Courtesy #PortASM

Like this: Like Loading...