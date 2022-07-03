Laos and Cambodia picked up the full points in their opening campaign in Group B of the AFF Under-19 Boys Championship 2022 in the two matches that were played at the Madya Stadium yesterday.

As it were in Group A yesterday, the young players had a tough time adjusting to the prevalent conditions with the game scrappy at times.

However, at the end of the evening, Laos and Cambodia deservingly took the win after capitalising on the few chances they created.

Laos overcame Timor Leste 2-0.

After a stuttering start, the hardwork from Phoutthavong Sangvilay down the right in the 39th minute paid off when his cross past the Timor goalmouth saw Damoth Thongkhamsavath slotting the ball home for the lead.

Five minutes later and Laos doubled their advantage.

A defensive error on the part of the Timorese backline saw Peeter Phanthavong pouncing on the loose ball to score.

That goal seemed to have deflated Timor Leste’s confidence.

While Luis Ribeiro came close on several occasions, it was not enough to make a difference as the score stayed all the way to the end.

In the meantime, Cambodia made sure of the full points with a close 1-0 win over Singapore.

An early seventh minute strike from Sovan Dauna separated the two sides as Singapore tried hard to stage a comeback in the second half, only to face some fierce resistance from the Cambodian defensive line.

AFF UNDER-19 BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

3 July 2022

GROUP B

RESULTS

Timor Leste 0-2 Laos

Singapore 0-1 Cambodia



GROUP A

FIXTURES

4 July 2022

Madya Stadium

1500hrs: Vietnam vs Philippines

Patriot Stadium

1900hrs: Myanmar vs Thailand

2000hrs: Indonesia vs Brunei DS

