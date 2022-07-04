As Thailand crushed Myanmar 3-0, Indonesia and Vietnam picked up their first full three points on the second matchday in Group A of the AFF Under-19 Boys Championship 2022.

Thailand who had struggled to beat the Philippines by just a solitary goal on opening day, put up a more polished performance at the Patriot Stadium to outplay Myanmar with three clear goals.

Thawatchai Inprakhon fired in the seventh minute lead from close to be followed by a double from Nattakit Butsing (25th and 33rd) as Salvador Garcia’s boys trooped off with six points from two matches played.

“It was a much better performance than from the first game where today, we brought in eight new players. We have players who are ready to play and in this type of tournament, we have to manage the energy, the players and the options,” said Thailand head coach Salvador Garcia.

On the other hand, hosts Indonesia put up a sizzling performance to whip Brunei DS 7-0 for their first win in the group.

Hokky Brilliant was just brilliant with four goals in the second, 15th, 19th and 45th as Ronaldo Kwateh (12th), Marcell Putra (20th) and Alfriyanto Saputro (61st) added the others for the win.

“Sure Brunei is the weakest team in the group, but our players worked really hard for this win. It is definitely a much better performance than how they were in the first game,” said Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong.

In the meantime, Vietnam, who had held host Indonesia to a scoreless draw on the first matchday, rode on two penalties and then a red card on Philippines keeper Lancio Bencio at the end to beat the Philippines 4-1 at the Madya Stadium.

It took Vietnam just three minutes to get onto the scoresheet when Nguyen Quoc Viet prised open the Philippines defence before adding the second three minutes into the second half for the 2-0 lead.

And while Sandro Reyes managed to pull a goal back in the 53rd minute, there was no stopping Vietnam from taking the game with two penalties that were converted by Khuat Van Khang (69th) and Nguyen Van Truong (77th).

AFF UNDER-19 BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

GROUP A

RESULTS

Vietnam 4-1 Philippines

Myanmar 0-3 Thailand

Indonesia 7-0 Brunei DS

5 July 2022

GROUP B – Both matches at the Madya Stadium

FIXTURES

1500hrs: Cambodia vs Malaysia

1900hrs: Singapore vs Timor Leste

Pictures Courtesy #PSSI

