Indonesia’s rising star Alwi Farhan delivered one of the standout results on Thursday, defeating fifth seed Chou Tien Chen to reach the quarterfinals of the All England Open 2026.

Making his debut in the tournament, Farhan claimed his first win over the experienced Taiwanese in three meetings with a composed 21-13, 21-19 victory in 54 minutes. The Indonesian faces Thailand’s second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who rallied from a game down to beat France’s Toma Junior Popov 19-21, 21-9, 21-13.

Japan’s Koki Watanabe moved into the last eight after brushing aside Malaysian Leong Jun Hao 21-9, 21-13.

However, fourth seed Jonatan Christie crashed out following a straight-games defeat to Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi, who prevailed 21-19, 21-12. France’s Christo Popov meanwhile, kept Europe’s flag flying, beating Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew 21-12, 21-17. Popov takes on Lin in the quarterfinals.

Lakshya Sen continued his strong run, surviving an 81-minute battle to defeat Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long 21-19, 21-23, 21-10, the Indian’s first victory over Ng since their initial meeting at the 2022 Hylo Open.

Sen faces China’s sixth seed Li Shi Feng of China in a repeat of last year’s All England quarterfinal. Li clawed back from a game down to defeat Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen 17-21, 21-12, 21-11. The Sen-Li clash mark their 15th meeting, with an equal 7-7 head-to-head record.

In men’s doubles, the Popov brothers — Christo and Toma Junior — ended their long losing streak against Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi, winning 21-10, 15-21, 21-19 in 62 minutes. The French pair now face world No.1 Koreans Kim Won Ho/Seo Seung Jae.

The Korean top seeds continued their title defence with a convincing 21-16, 21-14 victory over Denmark’s Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.

Malaysia’s Olympic bronze medallists Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik advanced to the quarterfinals after prevailing over teammates Arif Junaidi/Yap Roy King 15-21, 21-18, 21-18 in 64 minutes. They will next face compatriots Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Wun.

In women’s singles, reigning champion An Se-young cruised into the quarterfinals with a 21-15, 21-11 win over Taiwan’s Lin Hsiang-Ti in just 37 minutes. The Korean top seed will meet Indonesia’s sixth seed Putri Kusuma Wardani, who defeated Korea’s Kim Ga Eun 25-23, 21-15.

China’s second seed Wang Zhi Yi stayed on course after a tight 21-19, 21-18 win over Thailand’s Supanida Katethong.

Malaysia’s second-seeded pair Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan powered into the women’s doubles quarterfinals with a 21-14, 21-14 victory over Korea’s Lee Seo Jin/Lee Yeon Woo. They will next meet Indonesia’s Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma/Meilysa Trias Puspitasari, whom they lead 4-1 in their head-to-head record.

Top seeds Liu Sheng shu/Tan Ning also advanced and will face Taiwan’s Hsieh Pei-Shan and Hung En-Tze.

The biggest upset of the day came in mixed doubles, where Denmark’s Mads Vestergaard/Christine Busch stunned world No.1 Chinese pair Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping 18-21, 21-18, 21-17.

The world No.20 Danish pair secured their first victory over the Chinese duo in four meetings since 2024 with Hong Kong’s seventh seeds Tang Chun Man /Tse Ying Suet stading in their path for a place in the semifinals.

Quarterfinals – March 6

Men’s Singles

Lakshya Sen (IND) vs (6) Li Shi Feng (CHN)

Koki Watanabe (JPN) vs Victor Lai (CAN)

Christo Popov (FRA) vs Lin Chun-Yi (TPE)

(2) Kunlavut Vitidsarn (THA) vs Alwi Farhan (INA)

Women’s Singles

(1) An Se-young (KOR) vs (6) Putri Kusuma Wardani (INA)

(3) Chen Yu Fei (CHN) vs Pornpawee Chochuwong (THA)

Line Christophersen (DEN) vs (4) Akane Yamaguchi (JPN)

Tomoka Miyazaki (JPN) vs Wang Zhi Yi (CHN)

Men’s Doubles

(1) Kim Won Ho/Seo Seung Jae (KOR) vs Christo Popov/Toma Junior Popov (FRA)

(3) Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (CHN) vs Raymond Indra/Nikolaus Joaquin (INA)

Muhammad Rian Ardianto/Rahmat Hidayat (INA) vs Chen Bo Yang/Liu Yi (CHN)

Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Wun (MAS) vs Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik (MAS)

Women’s Doubles

(1) Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning (CHN) vs (8) Hsieh Pei-Shan/Hung En-Tze (TPE)

(3) Jia Yi Fan/Zhang Shu Xian (CHN) vs Sayaka Hirota/Ayako Sakuramoto (JPN)

(5) Yuki Fukushima/Mayu Matsumoto (JPN) vs (4) Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (KOR)

(2) Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan (MAS) vs Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma/Meilysa Trias Puspitasari(INA)

Mixed Doubles

Mads Vestergaard/Christine Busch (DEN) vs (7) Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet (HKG)

Ye Hong Wei/Nicole Gonzales Chan (TPE) vs Pakkapon Teeraratsakul/Sapsiree Taerattanachai (THA)

Amri Syahnawi/Nita Violina Marwah (INA) vs (6) Guo Xin Wa/Chen Fang Hui (CHN)

(5) Thomas Giquel/Delphine Delrue (FRA) vs (2) Jiang Zhen Bang/Wei Ya Xin (CHN)

Like this: Like Loading...