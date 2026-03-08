India’s Lakshya Sen battled through injury and cramps to reach the men’s singles final of the All England Open 2026, while Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik moved within one win of ending their country’s long wait for the men’s doubles crown.

Sen fought past Canada’s Victor Lai 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 in a gruelling 97-minute semifinal at the Utilita Arena to reach his second All England final after finishing runner-up in 2022.

The 12th-ranked Indian showed remarkable resilience despite suffering from leg cramps and blisters during the match. Sen had earlier stunned defending champion Shi Yuqi in the opening round and defeated sixth seed Li Shifeng in the quarterfinals.

Awaiting him is Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi, who produced a composed performance to defeat Thailand’s second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-14, 18-21, 21-16, his third win against the Thai star over their six meetings. It will be the 26 year -old’s first All England finals since winning his first Super 300 title at the 2019 U.S. Open.

In women’s singles, defending champion An Se-young advanced to the final after a hard-fought comeback victory over China’s Chen Yu Fei.

The Korean rallied from a game down to win 20-22, 21-9, 21-12 in a 73-minute duel, edging ahead 15–14 in their career head-to-head record.

An will meet second seed Wang Zhiyi in a repeat of last year’s final. Wang secured her place after defeating Japan’s former champion Akane Yamaguchi 21-15, 21-19 in 43 minutes.

Malaysia’s Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik advanced to their third All England men’s doubles final after defeating China’s Chen Bo Yang/Liu Yi 21-11, 21-19 in 42 minutes. The world No.2 pair remain in contention to end Malaysia’s long wait for the men’s doubles title. Their last champions were Koo Kien Keat and Tan Boon Heong in 2007.

Standing in their way are defending champions Kim Won Ho/Seo Seung Jae, who defeated Indonesia’s Raymond Indra/Nikolaus Joaquin 21-19, 21-13 to keep their title defence alive.

Korea’s Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee powered into the women’s doubles final after defeating Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan 21-17, 21-18.

The Korean pair will face China’s top seeds Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning, who edged compatriots Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian 18-21, 21-17, 22-20 in a dramatic semifinal.

Mixed doubles will crown new champions after France’s Thom Giquel/Delphine Delrue advanced to the finals with a comeback win over defending champions Guo Xin Wa/ Chen Fang Hui 11-21, 21-18, 21-12.

The French pair will meet Chinese Taipei’s Ye Hong Wei/Nicole Gonzales Chan, who defeated Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet 16-21, 21-15, 21-13.

Finals Line-Up (March 8)

Men’s Singles

Lakshya Sen (IND) vs Lin Chun-Yi (TPE)

Women’s Singles

(1) An Se-young (KOR) vs (2) Wang Zhiyi (CHN)

Men’s Doubles

Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik (MAS) vs (1) Kim Won Ho/Seo Seung Jae (KOR)

Women’s Doubles

(4) Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (KOR) vs (1) Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning (CHN)

Mixed Doubles

Ye Hong Wei/Nicole Gonzales Chan (TPE) vs Thom Giquel/Delphine Delrue (FRA)

Like this: Like Loading...