Nearly 600 trainees and 110 dual students will begin their careers at Audi in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm this fall
With around 20 vocational training and 20 dual study programs, young professionals can look forward to a future-oriented range of training opportunities – from vehicle construction to software development
Preventing the shortage of skilled workers: The number of dual study places has increased by 50 percent since 2022
IT specialists specializing in Digital Networking also learn to help develop complex processes at the interface between IT and production. The first students to be trained in this specialization, which was introduced in 2020, recently completed their training in Neckarsulm and are now regularly employed at Audi. Starting this year, the portfolio of IT specialists in Ingolstadt will expand to include Data and Process Analysis.
As part of the dual vocational training program, which also qualifies trainees for admission to a university of applied sciences, Audi also offers trainees the opportunity to study at a university after successfully completing their training, thus helping to secure the next generation of skilled workers with bottleneck qualifications in areas such as electromobility and IT.
In addition, the number of places for dual courses of study at Audi will continue to grow in the coming years. Compared with the previous year, enrollment has increased by around 50 percent. New dual study programs offer young professionals exciting insights into specialist fields such as artificial intelligence, data science, and robotics.
New learning formats and exciting projects
When it comes to imparting knowledge, Audi relies on new learning formats and methods, such as mobile learning and individual development opportunities. When trainees and dual students begin their training, they receive a tablet or laptop along with access to Audi’s digital world.
The company has its own projects to strengthen team spirit and cooperation beyond the actual training content. In recent years, for example, trainees converted a rickshaw into an e-rickshaw with used Audi batteries, while others built a show car for the Dakar Rally.
Professional and personal development
In addition to future-proof careers and modern working conditions, Audi offers trainees long-term security. The company guarantees they will be offered a permanent position upon successfully completing their program.
“Our trainees are a decisive factor for the future viability of our locations. We support our colleagues throughout their professional development, in particular by promoting job-specific qualifications and advanced training,” says Peter Mosch, Chairman of the General Works Council of AUDI AG.
In addition to technical training, the company attaches great importance to the personal development of its young employees. It offers young people starting their careers a varied program so they can get involved in social commitment, health, and environmental protection.
Among other things, Audi trainees can visit institutions such as the Flossenbürg Concentration Camp Memorial, get active in protecting the environment in their region, and volunteer for social projects.