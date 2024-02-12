In the men’s race, the leader Wout Alleman (BEL) takes the lead on the first technical descent and controls the pace effortlessly. On the last big downhill of the day, the German Georg Egger takes command, sets an enormous pace and crosses the finish line in first place.

This confirms his 2nd place in the overall standings. Wout Alleman crosses the finish line in 2nd place and is therefore the winner of the Mediterranean Epic 2024. The Swiss rider Marc Stutzmann crosses the finish line in 3rd place and is therefore also 3rd in the overall standings.

The women’s race begins with a gap of 1 minute between the Dutch woman Rosa van Doorn and the American Hannah Otto. In the end, the two riders reach the final meters together with the Colombian Mónica Calderón.

Hannah Otto is the fastest, taking her second stage win in a row and 2nd place in the overall standings. Rosa van Doorn enters 3rd and is the new winner of the Mediterranean Epic 2024.

STAGE 4 – MEN STAGE 4 – WOMEN 1. GEORG EGGER (GER) 01:54:20 1. HANNAH OTTO (USA) 02:26:11 2. WOUT ALLEMAN (BEL) 01:55:20 2. MONICA CALDERON (NED) 02:26:12 3. MARC STUTZMANN (SUI) 01:55:59 3. ROSA VAN DOORN (NED) 02:26:11

