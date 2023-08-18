The Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC) made its first foray into East Malaysia with a total of 300 players making their presence felt in University Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS), Kota Samarahan recently.

Biggest winner to emerge in Qualifying Round 4, Sarawak was Athan Yang from SMK Chung Hua No.4 Kuching who swept both Singles and Doubles titles in the Boys U-13 category. In the Singles, he met his partner Noel Liew of SMK Bandar Bintulu in the final before combining together to win the Doubles title.

“I first met Noel in 2020 in a tournament in Kuching but from there, we got to become good friends.

“Nobody asked us to play the Doubles together, we just thought of giving it a try and so far, it has been quite a good partnership considering that we do not have a lot of playing time,” said Athan.

Noel chipped in, saying that even though they do not spend a lot of time training together, they seem to have a good understanding of each other’s playing style. For context, both Athan and Noel live 618km apart (Kuching-Bintulu), it will take close to eight hours by road and almost an hour by flight.

Qualifying Round 4 also saw all categories won by different winners for the first time, except for the U-13 Boy Singles and Doubles titles.

The AJBC is back this year with additional Qualifying Rounds in Sabah and Pahang, taking the overall number of locations to 10 this year and is expected to attract more than 2,500 young badminton talents, 500 more than last year.

Supported by the Malaysian Schools Sports Council (MSSM), the tournament is ongoing and there will be a three-day qualifying round organised nationwide across 10 locations from July to November, with a four-day Grand Finals scheduled from 16-19 November at Stadium Juara, Bukit Kiara in Kuala Lumpur.

AJBC 2023 Grand Finals singles and doubles winners will pocket RM1,000 and RM1,200, respectively. Winners at all ten Qualifying Rounds will take home RM500 with the doubles champion earning RM600.

Results:

Under 13 (13-year-olds and below)

Boy’s Singles: Athan Yang, SMK Chung Hua No.4 Kuching

Boy’s Doubles: Athan Yang, SMK Chung Hua No.4 Kuching and Noel Liew, SMK Bandar Bintulu

Girl’s Singles: Rosella Tania, SJK Nam Kiew

Girl’s Doubles: Eunice Chong, Chong Hua Middle School No 1 and Qiez Nur Marsyiella, SMK Hajjah Laila Taib Asajaya

Under-15 (14 to 15-year-olds)

Boy’s Singles: Brandon Nathan, Riam Road Secondary School

Boy’s Doubles: Larry Lau and Su Lee Yun, SMK St. Anthony, Sarikei

Girl’s Singles: Law Yee Luo, SMK Chung Hua (CF) Miri

Girl’s Doubles: Chuo Zhi Xuan, SMK Chung Hua No.3 and Nur Aina Batrisyia, SMK Kuching High

AJBC 2023’s qualifying round details are as follows:

Qualifying Round Date 1. Venue Registration Period 2. 1 7 – 9 July 2023 Tops Arena Empire, Kuala Lumpur 16 – 30 June 2023 3. 2 14 – 16 July 2023 Universiti Sains Malaysia, Penang 16 June – 7 July 2023 4. 3 28 – 30 July 2023 Dewan YMCA, Ipoh, Perak 30 June – 21 July 2023 5. 4 4 – 6 August 2023 UNIMAS, Kota Samarahan, Sarawak 14 – 28 July 2023 6. 5 11 – 13 August 2023 Arena Badminton Juara, Putatan, Sabah 21 July – 4 August 2023 7. 6 8 – 10 September 2023 Dewan KBA, Alor Setar, Kedah 18 August – 1 September 2023 8. 7 29 September – 1 October 2023 NS Sports, Iskandar Puteri, Johor 8 – 22 September 2023 9. 8 6 – 8 October 2023 Stadium Negeri, Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu 15 – 29 September 2023 10. 9 20 – 22 October 2023 Synergy Sports Centre, Kuantan, Pahang 29 September – 13 October 2023 11. 10 3 – 5 November 2023 NZ Badminton Arena, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan 13 – 27 October 2023

Like this: Like Loading...