Their journey to attaining global dominance had been fraught with a multitude of obstacles. Yet, Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, braved the enormous odds to be crowned the world mixed doubles champions in August last year. It was a historic victory Malaysians will forever cherish.

They have become an inspiration to millions of Malaysian fans, who witnessed their comeback from setbacks and injuries to make it to the pinnacle of the badminton world. Tang Jie and Ee Wei, with their exceptional talent, discipline and determination, are a world class success story which will continue well through to the Olympics in 2028.

Recognising their remarkable progress and shared values, Allianz Malaysia Berhad decided to reward Tang Jie-Ee Wei and support them as they continue challenging for top honours around the world. They will officially assume their roles as Allianz Malaysia Brand Ambassadors beginning from Jan 1st and will be actively involved in various campaigns, particularly the Allianz C.E.O. (Career of Excellence & Opportunity) Programme.

The Allianz C.E.O. Programme is a comprehensive and transformative career pathway designed to develop Allianz Life Changers — insurance advisors who go beyond selling policies to become trusted guides for clients. Through structured training, mentorship, and leadership development, the programme equips individuals with the skills, purpose, and confidence to create positive impact while securing the financial futures of families in Malaysia.

A delighted Sean Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Malaysia Berhad, said today: “We are pleased to have the reigning world champions as our brand ambassadors. We signed them up as it’s our shared belief that world class success is built on discipline, tenacity and motivation. It is not just about talent but about consistency, resilience, and the courage to move forward, values that mirror the mindset of an Allianz Life Changer.”

The Allianz C.E.O. Programme logo will feature prominently on the top right shoulder of the players’ jerseys starting with the Malaysia Open next week.

“On behalf of Allianz Malaysia Berhad, I would like to record my thanks to the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) for their support,” Sean added.

“Just as elite mixed doubles champions train with discipline and perform under pressure, Allianz Life Changers through the Allianz C.E.O. Programme are driven by resilience and purpose to succeed. Through this sponsorship, we invite individuals with a champion mindset to join us and grow a long-term career in insurance,” added by Giulio Slavich, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Life Insurance Malaysia Berhad.

“Tang Jie and I are absolutely thrilled to be working with Allianz Malaysia especially because of their strong support for Malaysian badminton. We wish to thank Allianz Malaysia for trusting us to carry the Allianz C.E.O. Programme logo on our jerseys. Above all, being given this opportunity by a global organisation raises our confidence and will encourage to constantly strive for excellence,” said Ee Wei. “We want to express our appreciation to the Badminton Association of Malaysia for their assistance and support for this partnership.”

Allianz Malaysia Berhad continues to play an active role in the development of badminton in the country through the partnership with the BAM as the Official Financial Services Provider and the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship, one of Malaysia’s premier grassroots tournaments nurturing future champions.

Like this: Like Loading...