National head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has a special message for Malaysians from all walks of life this Merdeka Day.

He said that while the country struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation is the same all over the world.

“It is not the best of situation to be in at this time with the COVID-19 pandemic. But this Merdeka Day, we all should learn to appreciate with what we have,” said Cheng Hoe.

“We should celebrate Merdeka Day in whatever small we can to support each other in these difficult times.

“And of course, stay safe always.”

