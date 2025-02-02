A 1-1 draw against Japan in their final game of the tournament was enough for Argentina to take the 4Nations World Series 2025 title as host Indonesia came in second at the Jakarta International Velodrome earlier today.

Following an intense first half, Argentina finally broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute through Kevin Arrieta before Japan returned with Nakamura Mitsuru’s equaliser moments later.

With the one point, Argentina won the 4Nations World Series title with seven points as Japan came in third with four points.

In the meantime, host Indonesia made sure of their second place in the tournament after beating Saudi Arabia 3-0.

Rio Pangestu struck a brace with goals in the seventh and 28th minute as Muhammad Syaifullah nailed the other in the 17th minute.

With the win, Indonesia amassed six points from three matches as Saudi Arabia finished rooted at the bottom of the standings.

