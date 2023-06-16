The Asian Development Tour (ADT) will return to one of its most popular and regular destinations this year after confirming today that four events in Indonesia have been included on the schedule.

The Indonesia Pro-Am Presented by Combiphar & Nomura – an innovative and exciting new event benefitting from the support of a duo of strong, existing tournament partners – and three established events, the BNI Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament, the OB Golf Invitational and The 2nd Indo Masters Golf Invitational presented by TNE, will be staged mid-season adding to an increasingly expanded schedule.

The first event – which in addition to the individual tournament will feature a Pro-Am competition – will be played at Gunung Geulis Country Club from August 16-18. Total prizemoney will be US$125,000, while there is a pot of US$25,000 for the Pro-Am. The venue’s West and East Courses will be utilised.

The US$125,000 BNI Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament – won last year by impressive Thai golfer Suteepat Prateeptienchai, the 2022 ADT Order of Merit (OOM) winner following a hat-trick of victories – will return to Damai Indah Golf, BSD Course, from 23-26 August. This year will mark the eighth edition of the tournament.

In 2019 Tom Kim, the young Korean star now ranked 22nd on the Official World Golf Ranking, and a two-time winner on the PGA Tour competing in this week’s US Open, claimed the Ciputra event – firing a warning shot to the world of golf that he was coming.

The US$70,000 OB Golf Invitational, first played in 2018, will be hosted by Sentul Highlands Golf Club, a new venue for the event, from 6-8 October.

The country’s rising star Naraajie E. Ramadhanputra triumphed in the event last year, helping to launch an outstanding start to his professional career, as he also won the inaugural PIF Saudi Open later in the year, before finishing third on the Final ADT OOM to secure, along with Suteepat, full playing privileges on this year’s Asian Tour – a reward bestowed on the top-10 finishers on the Merit list. The young Indonesian has also been in fine form this season, securing the Singha Phuket Open in May – the ADT’s season-opening event, jointly sanctioned with the All Thailand Golf Tour.

The 2nd Indo Masters Golf Invitational presented by TNE – which, like the Indonesia Pro-Am and OB Golf Invitational, is promoted by OB Golf, the organiser of the country’s most lucrative golf tournament the Indonesian Masters, on the Asian Tour and part of The International Series – completes the four events and will be hosted by Imperial Klub Golf, from 11-13 October. The purse will be US$70,000. Australian Harrison Gilbert lifted the trophy in 2022.

“This is another important announcement for the Asian Development Tour, the Asian Tour’s incredibly important feeder circuit, that continues to flourish and confirm its essential position across our platforms,” said Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO, Asian Tour.

“OB Golf are a long standing and wonderfully supportive partner, and we also thank Ciputra, the Professional Golf Tour of Indonesia, and the respective sponsors and venues for their much-welcomed involvement.

“The addition of a Pro-Am style tournament is also an exciting development that will add another level of excitement and interest in the Tour. Further schedule updates will be announced in due course.”

The next event on the ADT is the inaugural ADT – All Thailand Partnership Trophy, which will be staged at Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club, Mountain/Ocean Course, 6-9 July.

