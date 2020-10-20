18 countries from Asia will compete in the first-ever online Regional Qualifiers hosted by IESF ASIA,

With 2020 coming to an end, the International Esports Federation (IESF) is proud to announce its flagship competition — The 12th Esports World Championship.

This year’s competition will set a new benchmark, as it is expected to be the largest one to date, with approximately 74 nations set to participate.

The regional qualifiers of the 12th Esports World Championship will take place online from 20 October 2020 to 22 November 2020, which will determine the field for the World Championship Finals, held in Eilat, Israel.

Esports athletes from all over the world will compete for one of the highest esports achievements available. Gamers and esports fanatics can tune into this spectacle focusing on three major games — Dota2, Tekken 7 and eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE.

Each region will be allocated a fixed number of qualification slots, allowing equal representation from national esports players and teams from all around the world into the World Championship.

The allotted qualification slots for the Asian region are as follows:

1. Dota 2 Finals – 3 Slots:-

● One (1) slot for a South Asian team

● One (1) slot for a Southeast Asian team

● One (1) slot for an East Asian team

● One (1) slot for a CIS team

2. Tekken 7 Finals – 5 Slots:-

● One (1) slot for a South Asian team

● One (1) slot for a Southeast Asian team

● Two (2) slots for an East Asian team

● One (1) slot for Central Asia and the Middle East/North Africa

3. eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE Finals – 5 Slots:-

● One (1) slot for a South Asian team

● One (1) slot for a Southeast Asian team

● Two (2) slots for an East Asian team

● One (1) slot for Central Asia and the Middle East/North Africa

In an official statement, Head of the Local Organizing Committee, Ido Brosh said, “We are thrilled to announce the regional stages of the 12th Esports World Championship ahead of the final global games in Eilat, Israel.

We are looking forward to the next announcement of the final games in Eilat, and wish all the participants good luck. Not forgetting our partners and everyone involved — regardless of their role and capacity; allow me to take this opportunity to thank them for their continuous support”.

“The IESF is excited with what is to come for all esports enthusiasts around the world. The 12th IESF Esports World Championship will not only continue what we sought to achieve since day-1 of the IESF’s inception; it is also a show of our commitment in ensuring that esports is still growing in spite of the global restrictions we face worldwide”, said Vlad Marinescu, President of IESF.

The broadcast schedule for each match can be found on IESF World Championship official website and social media channels.

The Regional Qualifiers will be streamed live on the IESF’s Twitch channel, as well as its official website.

eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE

REGION COUNTRY DATE GLOBAL FINAL SLOTS South East Asia Indonesia 27 October 2020 1 Philippines Myanmar Thailand Vietnam South Asia India 28 October 2020 1 Nepal Sri Lanka East Asia Chinese Taipei 29 October 2020 2 Hong Kong Korea Mongolia Central Asia, North Asia & Middle East Iran 2 November 2020 1 UAE Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan Uzbekistan

Tekken 7

REGION COUNTRY DATE GLOBAL FINAL SLOTS Central Asia & Middle East Uzbekistan 3 November 2020 1 UAE Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan South East Asia Brunei 4 November 2020 1 Indonesia Philippines Thailand Vietnam East Asia Chinese Taipei 5 November 2020 2 Hong Kong Korea Mongolia South Asia India 6 November 2020 1 Nepal Sri Lanka

Dota 2

REGION COUNTRY DATE GLOBAL FINAL SLOTS South East Asia Indonesia 9 & 10 November 2020 1 Myanmar Philippines Thailand Vietnam East Asia Chinese Taipei 11 November 2020 1 Korea Mongolia CIS Region Kazakhstan 14-17 November 2020 1 Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan Georgia UAE Russia Ukraine Belarus Azerbaijan South Asia India 18 November 2020 1 Nepal Sri Lanka

Like this: Like Loading...