The Asian Tour’s ground-breaking International Series gathers further momentum with two more tournaments added to the schedule, in two of the most exciting and exotic destinations it has ever visited, Morocco and Egypt.

The Tour will first travel to the International Series Morocco, to be played at Royal Golf Dar Essalam, in Rabat, from November 3-6, before going on to the International Series Egypt the following week, at Madinaty Golf Club, in Cairo, from November 10-13.

Both events will boast prize money of US$1.5 million and play a key role in determining the Asian Tour Order of Merit champion, as well as the International Series money list winner.

The Asian Tour season is due to be completed in the month of December with several additional events to be announced in due course.

“This has been an unprecedented season and we are delighted to be able to announce exciting news about the Asian Tour’s first visit to North Africa,” said Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and CEO, Asian Tour.

“The International Series Morocco and International Series Egypt are two spectacular additions to our schedule that will provide our members with a unique opportunity to compete somewhere new while allowing the Tour to broaden its reach.”

The two destinations have highly contrasting golfing history. Morocco, with its rich golfing pedigree, has been a regular fixture on the global golfing calendar hosting numerous international golfing events over the past two decades. On the other hand, Egypt is a relatively new market for professional golf with the International Series set to be the largest golf event ever staged in the country.

“We are honoured to be working alongside the Federation Royale Marocaine de Golf in adding this new event in Morocco, which has illustrious golfing heritage, as well as breaking new ground in Egypt beside the Egyptian Golf Federation. Outside of golf, these two destinations are undeniably high up on anyone’s travel bucket list with their storied past and spectacular historical sites,” added Cho.

The International Series was launched earlier this year thanks to a new landmark partnership between the Asian Tour and LIV Golf to invigorate the game in Asia and the Middle East.

“LIV Golf’s investment in The Asian Tour through The International Series is already delivering new opportunities for golfers from all over the world. These events are enhancing the player experience, creating pathways for career development and reinforcing golf’s growth on a global scale,” said Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner. “This series of events has received tremendous feedback and it continues to build exciting momentum for our sport’s future.”

This week the Tour is at the International Series event in Korea, at Lotte Skyhill Country Club Jeju, which comes a week after Thailand’s Nitithorn Thippong was triumphant in the International Series Singapore at Tanah Merah Country Club.

The International Series Thailand kicked off the series in March and was won by American Sihwan Kim at Black Mountain Golf Club. Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent claimed the International Series England in June at Slaley Hall – an event that marked the Tour’s first-ever tournament in the UK.

The additions of two more International Series events means this year’s Asian Tour schedule is on target to offer at least 20 events this season.

Like this: Like Loading...