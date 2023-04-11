The Asian Tour is set to make history by staging an event for the first time in Scotland at the much-acclaimed Fairmont St Andrews on 24-27 August 2023.

The inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship will take place at the venue’s Torrance Course, a 7,320-yard layout set among 520 acres of stunning Scottish coastline with views of St Andrews Bay.

Designed by former Ryder Cup and golfing legend Sam Torrance, the course is marked by its deep revetted bunkers, large greens and links design.

Less than five miles from the Home of Golf, where there is recorded evidence of golf being played as long ago as 1552, Fairmont St Andrews has previously staged many notable international events including on the DP World Tour, the European Seniors Tour, on six occasions between 2009 and 2014, as well as Open Qualifying.

Fairmont St Andrews owners Caleb Chan and Dr Peter Lam both hail from Hong Kong and their decision to host the event comes off the back of the inspired recent victory of Taichi Kho – who became the first Hong Kong player to win on the Asian Tour in just his third professional start on Tour. His victory in the World City Championship also earned him a berth in his first Major championship, this summer’s Open.

Callum Nicoll, Head of Golf and Estates at Fairmont St Andrews, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be staging another world class event at Fairmont St Andrews, and to be making history as the first Scottish host for the distinguished Asian Tour. The Torrance course offers a challenging test for the players this summer, blending the principles of links golf with a more modern style. Contouring the hotel and set against the backdrop of the picturesque east coast of Fife, the Torrance will test the short and long game whilst the risk-reward design provides numerous options both off the tee and for approach shots to the green.

“The elevated nature of The International Series with generous purses, strong international fields, and the reward of a place for the Series winner in next year’s LIV Golf League all makes for a very exciting tournament in the summer.”

Following immediately after International Series England in an Asian Tour ‘UK summer swing’, the 156-strong field will compete for a minimum of US$1.5m prize purse on the modern links layout in the sixth installment of The International Series 2023 schedule.

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO of the Asian Tour, said: “There are few greater experiences in golf than playing in Scotland. It is widely known that Scotland’s golf fans are among the most knowledgeable fans anywhere in the world and our players are really looking forward to teeing it up at a venue that is linked to the origins of the game as we know it. It is a true privilege.

“This is a testament to the global vision of The International Series, and we are grateful to the dedicated team behind the scenes which has enabled the Asian Tour to grow from strength to strength over a short period of time.”

The Asian Tour’s elite-level International Series comprises of 10 events, featuring elevated prize funds, staged at iconic venues and welcoming top golfers from every continent and tour.

Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, said: “The St Andrews Bay Championship will provide The International Series with an incredible opportunity to visit the ultimate golfing destination, St Andrews, Scotland, and we thank Fairmont St Andrews for helping to make this possible.

“The chance to stage an event at the Home of Golf so early on in our journey will be truly inspirational for our players and everyone involved in The International Series.

“We are an ambitious initiative that aims to travel and go beyond our traditional borders to help grow the game and there can be no better place to play one of our events than where the game originated.”

Like this: Like Loading...