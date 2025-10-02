ASICS Malaysia is gearing up for the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM) 2025 with an energising ASICS Shakeout Run this Friday at KLCC park, gathering an estimated 100 participants including ASICS Running Club (ARC) members and regional guests.

The Shakeout Run is designed as a light, social run that helps participants prepare both physically and mentally ahead of race weekend, while strengthening camaraderie within the running community. The session will conclude with a mobility segment led by Coach Ili Kamal to help runners stay loose and ready for race day.

“The Shakeout Run is part of our ongoing initiative to nurture not only physical readiness but also mental wellbeing. It gives ARC members and the wider running community a chance to reconnect, recharge, and find that final mental recharge before the battle of KLSCM 2025. It’s not just about preparation, but about embracing the joy of movement together,” said Boon Tib Soom Nik, Country Manager of ASICS Malaysia.

During the session, participants can look forward to an engaging warm-up, light-paced run around KLCC Park, and a shared community experience designed to strengthen bonds among runners. The event not only offers a physical workout but also a chance to mentally reset and celebrate the collective spirit of running ahead of KLSCM – Malaysia’s most anticipated marathon.

“Being part of the Shakeout Run is always special because it allows us to connect, encourage one another, and share the joy of running together. With KLSCM just around the corner, it’s the perfect way to get race-ready as a team.” – ASICS Running Club members.

Adding to the excitement, ASICS has unveiled the limited-edition KLSCM x ASICS Official Merchandise Collection.This exclusive range is not only performance-driven but also crafted with 100% recycled poly materials—keeping your run both sustainable and stylish. Designed with lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, the collection keeps you cool and comfortable from start to finish.

The product line-up features multiple colourways and prints, and selected tops spotting a ‘RUN KL’ graphic print. And of course—the must-have 5-Panel Cap to complete your race-day look.

The KLSCM x ASICS merchandise will be available exclusively at the KLSCM 2025 Active Lifestyle Expo (KLCC Exhibition Hall 6, ASICS Brand Booth lot 14–16 & 28–33) from 2–4 October, as well as at the KLSCM Race Village on 5 October. Visitors can also enjoy engaging activities at the ASICS brand booth, including the Wishing Tree experience and the SONICBLAST™ shoe trial.

Find us exclusively at the ASICS brand booth at the KLSCM Active Lifestyle Expo and Race Village. Come explore, experience, and elevate your race day with ASICS!

