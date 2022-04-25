Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad has successfully secured exclusive Premier League broadcast rights in Malaysia for the next three seasons from 2022/23 to 2024/25.

Euan Smith, Group COO and CEO, TV of Astro said: “2021 was a big year of sports, but 2022 promises to be even more exciting for sport fans in Malaysia.

We are delighted to announce that Astro has successfully renewed exclusive Premier League broadcast rights in Malaysia for the next three seasons from 2022/23 to 2024/25. We would like to thank the Premier League team for choosing to put their trust in Astro again, continuing our successful, long-standing partnership with the League.

The Premier League is one of the world’s top and most exciting football leagues, and under the terms of the new deal, Astro will continue to provide the most premium viewing experience for all 380 matches of the Premier League in HD and selected matches in 4K UHD.

Sports fans also get exclusive supporting content, interviews and pitch side coverage, as well as invitations to attend exclusive viewing parties with our football pundits, contests with exciting prizes, exclusive merchandises and money-can’t-buy experiences as part of Astro Rewards.”

Paul Molnar, Premier League Chief Media Officer said, “The Premier League is pleased to continue our excellent partnership with Astro, and we are very happy that they view our League as a vital part of their live sports offering. They will be an outstanding home again for the Premier League over the next three seasons and we look forward to working together to showcase the League to new and existing fans throughout Malaysia.”

Undisputed Home of Sports

Astro’s ‘More Sports, More Drama, More Thrills’ campaign promises an exciting year of premium sports viewing. All Astro Sports Pack customers can stream the full coverage of all the biggest sporting events in 2022 in HD and 4K UHD, including the SEA Games (12 May), Asian Games (10 September) and wrapping up the year with the most exciting of them all, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (21 November).

Its customers can also watch fierce rivalries at the Premier League, nail-biting Formula 1 LIVE in 4K HDR and MotoGP races, smashing performances from our local shuttlers at BWF tournaments, high adrenaline UFC fights and spectacular ace serves at the ATP Tour and Grand Slams.

Customers need never miss a sporting moment with our Astro GO companion app, streaming exclusive programmes on demand wherever and whenever they wish; as well as enjoying Astro GO’s immersive

Interactive Mode.

Say No to Piracy Smith notes, “As we continue to improve on our services and technology, piracy deeply hurts our ability to keep serving Residential customers and Commercial Enterprises. We are working closely with the authorities, industry players and content partners in combating piracy and strongly encourage all

Malaysians and Commercial Enterprises to say no to piracy, and only watch live sports on legal, high- quality platforms. We welcome the Copyright (Amendment) Act 2022 that now recognises streaming technology as an avenue to infringe copyright.”

“The amended Act sees the introduction of new streaming and linking-related offencesincluding a law against those providing or sharing access to an online location containing pirated works.

It provides an avenue for the authorities to go after those who facilitate copyright infringement by manufacturing, importing, selling, or hiring any streaming technology, as well as commit piracy and technology offences, with a hefty fine of up to RM200,000 orimprisonment of up to 20 years, or both.”

Sign up for the Astro Sports Pack promotion and get 60 days free

To make sure that sport fans do not miss out on all live sports action this year, Astro is offering a limited promotion for Astro Sports Pack at RM89.99 monthly which includes over 80 entertainment and lifestyle channels.

New-to-Astro customers who sign up for Astro Sports Pack by 31 May 2022 get to enjoy a limited time promotion of 60 days free and stand to win a Yamaha YZF-R25 Sports bike. Astro Sports Pack customers also stand a chance to win exclusive signed jerseys with other prizes up for grabs with Astro Rewards including golf staycations, exclusive sports tickets to events in Malaysia and the region, and exclusive invitation to meet & greet sessions.

