Brand with the four rings supports the DEL team, the ice hockey club’s junior program, and the women’s team

Company remains committed to sports in the region surrounding its Ingolstadt headquarters

Cooperation built on trust and characterized by joint activities

The partnership between AUDI AG and ERC Ingolstadt is going into overtime: The premium car manufacturer and the Ingolstadt ice hockey club have once again renewed their cooperation for the long term.

Audi’s commitment to support the club goes beyond the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) professional team itself, extending to the club’s junior program and the ERC women’s team. In this way, Audi is again renewing its commitment to the region by promoting a diverse program of sports and culture.

“We are very pleased that the partnership with one of Ingolstadt’s sports flagships will continue,” says Audi Member of the Board of Management for Human Resources Xavier Ros.

“Many Audi employees are themselves active members of ERC or passionate fans of the club.”

On that note, the pro team is virtually spoiling fans at the moment: This season, the team breezed their way to the DEL playoffs as second in the table. Head coach Mark French’s team is now in the German championship quarterfinals.

ERC last won the DEL title in 2014 – with Audi as its partner back then as well.

Gerd Walker, Member of the Board of Management for Production and Logistics, emphasizes: “Renewing our contract also sends a strong signal to the Ingolstadt location and the region.”

Audi also supports the club’s junior program, which was once again awarded the top rating of five stars by the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB) in 2022 and secures the future of the club’s success.

For example, the U20 team in the German Junior League (DNL) entered the German championship playoffs after the main round heading the group. The U17 team will again play in Germany’s top division in the coming season.

The brand with the four rings is also committed to supporting the ERC women’s team, which features the Germany internationals Jule Schiefer, Theresa Wagner, and Celina Haider. The team won the German championship in 2022 and followed up with a cup victory this year.

The Audi Sportakademie provides the ERC with an ideal environment to help talented players graduate from school in addition to their athletic development. Located at Audi Sportpark, the academy has room for six ice hockey and twelve soccer talents since 2014.

The cooperation between Audi and the storied club has grown over the years and is characterized by regular joint activities. Last year, for example, the ERC players joined Audi employees in the canteen and took part in autograph sessions.

Together, ERCI and Audi repeatedly host joint evens such as Volunteer Day or the carbon-neutral away day. Another tradition, the pro team players also receive company cars from Audi at the start of each season.

In addition to its involvement in elite international sports, Audi has been supporting local clubs and sporting events as a “good neighbor” for many years. In addition to ERC, these include the FC Ingolstadt 04 soccer team as well as the Ingolstadt half marathon and triathlon.

Both parties have agreed not to disclose the exact terms of the contract.

