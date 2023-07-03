Within sight of the sea, the B-Quik Absolute Racing team won both races of the Thailand Super Series at the Bangsaen Grand Prix. Customer teams scored many more successes for Audi Sport customer racing in Belgium, Germany and the United Kingdom. Audi R8 LMS GT3 Great success at the city race in Thailand: The Bangsaen circuit with its oceanfront location traditionally marks the season highlight in the Thailand Super Series. At the second round of the GT3 Series season, Audi’s customers had every reason to celebrate. In the first one-hour race, the B-Quik Absolute Racing team managed a one-two-three finish. Chris Chia/Lorcan Hanafin won by 2.2 seconds in their first start for this team in the Audi R8 LMS. Second place went to their teammates Henk Kiks/Eshan Pieris. The third-placed Audi R8 LMS was shared by Vincent Floirendo and Audi Sport driver Markus Winkelhock who finished just three tenths of a second behind. In the second race, the Chinese-British driver duo repeated their victory from the previous day. Their Audi started from the rear of the field because participation in the second qualifying session had not been possible after an accident. Hanafin improved to second place, teammate Chia took over the cockpit and secured victory ahead of a Ferrari. Another Audi privateer pairing also made it onto the podium: Henk Kiks and Eshan Pieris crossed the finish line in third place. This meant that the B-Quik Absolute Racing customer team was even more successful than at the season opener when it had already celebrated a one-two-three victory. Chris Chia also took the lead in the Audi Sport Asia Trophy for amateur drivers this weekend. Four podium results at the Nürburgring: On the third race weekend of the GTC Race series, Audi’s customer teams had to prove themselves in the rain after a downpour shortly before the GT60 powered by Pirelli endurance race. Carrie Schreiner/Peter Terting safely steered the Audi R8 LMS from Land-Motorsport to second place in the one-hour race. At the very end, they benefited from the fact that Julian Hanses in the Audi of Car Collection Motorsport had misjudged a braking point. The junior driver finished only one second behind in third place with driver colleague Finn Zulauf. In the first 30-minute sprint race of the GTC Race, Julian Hanses in an Audi managed to win ahead of two Mercedes-AMG. In the second sprint, Peter Terting was the best Audi driver in third place. Two Audi customer successes in German club racing: On the third race weekend of the Spezial Tourenwagen Trophy, Stefan Wieninger prevailed for the first time. The Audi privateer dominated the two 40-minute races of the German club racing series on Saturday and Sunday. In the first contest, he prevailed with a 48-second lead. In the second race, he was 22 seconds ahead of his best pursuer. Two top results in Great Britain: Team Cook Racing was once again among the best outfits on the fourth race weekend of the GT Cup Championship. Sacha Kakad/Hugo Cook won the first race at Oulton Park after the race had already been stopped after two laps. In the second race, the driver duo finished second in the Audi R8 LMS.