“We’re happy that the fully electric Audi e-tron GT quattro1 was a finalist in three categories only a year after its world premiere,” said Oliver Hoffmann, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development, after the awards program. “The fact that the Audi e-tron GT quattro1 takes the title of “World Performance Car” and thus this award goes to Audi for the fifth time makes us particularly proud, of course. The Audi e-tron GT quattro1 proves that electric mobility can be sustainable, dynamic, and fascinating all at once. That’s why it is an important part of our commitment to electric mobility.” As of 2026, Audi will only be launching new models with electric drive systems onto the global market. Starting in 2025, all production at Audi locations will be carbon neutral. That is already happening now in Brussels, Győr, and the Böllinger Höfe, where the Audi e-tron GT quattro1 is produced. Sophisticated thermal management system for reproducible performance The performance that earned the Audi e-tron GT quattro1 its World Performance Car award is ensured, to a great extent, by a sophisticated thermal management system. In the Audi e-tron GT quattro1, that system consists of four thermal circuits. That means that the battery and the components of the drive system each stay at their ideal temperature, resulting in performance characteristics that can be reproduced at any time. Thanks to intelligent thermal management, anyone who uses the e-tron route planner in the e-tron GT quattro1 will put the battery in an ideal temperature range for charging, depending on the exterior temperature, even while the car is driving – which is useful for fast charging with up to 270 kW. Audi continues to expand its winning streak This year’s victory brings the brand with the four rings to eleven first places at the World Car Awards. That makes Audi the most successful manufacturer in the history of that award. Audi’s victories at the World Car Awards 2005 Audi A6 World Car of the Year 2007 Audi RS 4 World Performance Car Audi TT World Car Design of the Year 2008 Audi R8 World Performance Car Audi R8 World Car Design of the Year 2010 Audi R8 V10 World Performance Car 2014 Audi A3 World Car of the Year 2016 Audi R8 World Performance Car 2018 Audi A8 World Luxury Car 2019 Audi A7 Sportback World Luxury Car 2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro World Performance Car