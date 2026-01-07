Pivotal milestone reached as the Audi Power Unit is brought to life for the first time within the 2026 chassis

Successful fire-up marks the result of years of development and close collaboration between the team’s facilities in Neuburg, Hinwil, and Bicester

New Content Hub of the Audi Revolut F1 Team offers exclusive team information and materials, media representatives can register to receive future releases

Audi Revolut F1 Team successfully completed the inaugural fire-up of its car for the 2026 season, a significant milestone in its journey to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The event, held at the team’s Hinwil facility on December 19, 2025, marks the first time the Audi Power Unit has been run while installed in the chassis, symbolizing the project’s transition from design to dynamic reality.

The fire-up is a fundamental checkpoint in any Formula 1 program, validating years of development and confirming the successful integration of the core components. For the Audi F1 project, it is the tangible result of intense, cross-functional collaboration between the team’s powertrain division in Neuburg, Germany, and the chassis team in Hinwil, Switzerland, as well as the new Technical Centre in Bicester, UK. It marks the deeply emotional moment when the car comes alive for the first time – the culmination of the work and dedication of hundreds of individuals across every part of this project.

This achievement establishes a solid technical baseline as the team continues to work towards the major regulation shift in 2026. The successful operation of the integrated unit is a testament to the precision and determination driving the project forward.

Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG and Chairman of the Board of Audi Motorsport AG: “For Audi, entering Formula 1 is a key part of our brand’s ongoing renewal. This milestone is a clear demonstration of our ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ ambition. It is the result of seamless teamwork and a relentless pursuit of excellence that will serve as a guiding example for the entire Audi organization. This project is a catalyst for change, fostering pride, identity, and enthusiasm. With the fire-up, the hard work of the teams in Hinwil, Neuburg and Bicester now truly comes to life, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Audi’s motorsport history.”

Mattia Binotto, Head of the Audi F1 Project: “A fire-up is always a special moment, but this one marks a new beginning. It is the tangible result of our collective ambition and the dedicated work of our teams in Neuburg and Hinwil. Seeing everything come together for the first time gives the entire project incredible energy. We have built a solid foundation for what will be a long journey, defined by our relentless drive to improve.”

Jonathan Wheatley, Team Principal of the Audi Revolut F1 Team: “This successful fire-up is a critical milestone that validates the quality of the work and collaboration across all departments. It energizes the entire team and provides a clear focus as we prepare for the next phases of development, including the moment we first bring the car to track. This achievement brings our first race in Melbourne into sharp focus, and we will build on this foundation as one united team.”

With this key objective met, Audi Revolut F1 Team continues its intensive preparations for its debut season. The team’s next major milestone will be the global launch event in Berlin on January 20, 2026, where its full race livery and on-track identity will be officially presented ahead of the first collective test session in Barcelona at the end of the month.

Alongside these milestones, the team has set the stage for its first race season from a communications perspective. With the team launch on January 20, 2026, in Berlin, the new Content Hub will go live and serve as the central repository for exclusive team content, including news, insights, and regular updates around race weekends. Media representatives can then register to join the media distribution list and receive future releases and updates.

Like this: Like Loading...