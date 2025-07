Islamic Republic of Iran were the final team to confirm their ticket to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026™ after topping Group A of the Qualifiers on Saturday.

Iran will join 11 other teams for the final draw which will be held in Sydney on July 29.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_womens_asian_cup.html/news/australia-2026-cast-finalised

