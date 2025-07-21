An Se-young’s winning habit continues with another triumphant repertoire at the Japan Open 2025 as the Olympic champion overcame adversary Wang Zhi Yi from China in the final of the Women’s Singles at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

The 23-year-old, who had beaten Zhi Yi three times before this year at the Malaysia Open, the All England and the Indonesia Open, marked her fourth victory with a clinical straight set finish in the BWF Super 750 final.

Se-young hauled in her sixth BWF World Tour crown this year with a 21-12, 21-10 win.

However, China made up for the disappointment in the Women’s Singles with three titles at the end of a largely fruitful weekend.

In a three-match duel, Mixed Doubles world No. 2 Jiang Zheng Bang had to dig deep before they were able to outplay Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran.

In the exchange that lasted more than an hour, Zheng Bang-Ya Xin defeated Dechapol-Supissara 21-19, 16-21, 21-15.

China’s Women’s Doubles pair Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning did not suffer too much in their match-up against Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan from Malaysia.

The world No. 1 Sheng Shu-Tan Ning walked away 21-15, 21-14 winners over Pearly-Thinaah for their third BWF World Tour crown this year.

China’s third conquest at the Japan Open came by way of the Men’s Singles, with Shi Yu Qi living up to his accolade as the current men’s singles shuttler with an outright 21-17, 21-15 win over Alex Lanier of France.

The remaining title of the Men’s Singles went to Korea’s Kim Won-ho-Seo Seung-jae, who surpassed Malaysian pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin 21-16, 21-17.

JAPAN OPEN 2025

ALL FINALS

RESULTS

MIXED DOUBLES: Jiang Zheng Bang-Wei Ya Xin (CHN) bt Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran (THA) 21-19, 16-21, 21-15

WOMEN’S SINGLES: An Se-young (KOR) bt Wang Zhi Yi (CHN) 21-12, 21-10

WOMEN’S DOUBLES: Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning (CHN) bt Pearly Tan-Thinaah Muralitharan (MAS) 21-15, 21-14

MEN’S DOUBLES: Kim Won-ho-Seo Seung-jae (KOR) bt Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin (MAS) 21-16, 21-17

MEN’S SINGLES: Shi Yu Qi (CHN) bt Alex Lanier (FRA) 21-17, 21-15

