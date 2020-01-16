Australia and Thailand have made the cut for the quarterfinals of the AFC U23 Championship 2020.

Incidentally Australia and Thailand made the cut from Group A after they finished as the top two teams while ASEAN’s other representative Vietnam felled by the wayside when they finished their campaign in Group D at the bottom of the heap.

Australia won Group A from one win and two draws – beating Thailand 2-1, drawing 1-1 against Iraq and also against Bahrain – for five points.

Thailand picked up four points from one win, one draw and one loss – beating Bahrain 5-0, drawing 1-1 against Iraq and then losing 2-1 to Australia.

Vietnam – who were the runners-up two years ago – failed to pick up even a single win when they drew twice and lost once.

They were held 0-0 by the United Arab Emirates as well as by Jordan before losing to DPR Korean 2-1 this evening.

For the quarter-finals, Australia will take on Syria on 18 August 2020 while Thailand will play Saudi Arabia the same day.