The new MINI Cooper SE is all about locally emission-free mobility. And at the media presentation of the new MINI Cooper SE (fuel consumption combined: 0.0 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 16.8 – 14.8 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) everything is geared towards sustainability. The international press presentation of the purely electrically powered production model of the British premium brand will be carried out in a CO2 neutral manner.

Test drives with 100 percent green electricity, consistently resource-saving event design and compensation payments for certified climate protection projects make it possible to reduce the ecological footprint of the new MINI Cooper SE to zero when it makes its first appearance before media representatives from all over the world.

The international media launch of the new MINI Cooper SE will take place in January 2020 in Miami, Florida. Here the entire test car fleet can be supplied exclusively with electricity from renewable sources. This gives media representatives the opportunity to complete their test drives and the round trips for film and photo shoots completely emission-free.

The CO2 emissions generated by the arrival and departure of the MINI Team and journalists from all regions of the world are offset by the purchase of environmental certificates. Compensation will also be paid for all other greenhouse gases that cannot be avoided in connection with the event. The certificates acquired for this purpose will benefit a wind energy project in South America selected according to the highest international standards.

The proceeds from the acquisition of the environmental certificates will be used to expand the Peralta wind farm in Uruguay. There, 25 turbines will cover the electricity needs of around 50,000 households. The wind farm has been recognized as a pioneering project by the Zofnass Program for Sustainable Infrastructure at Harvard University.

It helps to further increase the share of renewable energy in Uruguay’s electricity mix and thus supports the country’s plan to achieve complete climate neutrality by 2030. In addition, a project for the use of wind energy in the south of Argentina is being supported.

In the Patagonia region, the country’s largest plant of its kind, covering an area of around 1500 hectares and using 43 wind turbines, supplies climate-neutral electricity to the national grid.

The new MINI Cooper SE is powered by a 135 kW/184 hp electric motor that accelerates it from zero to 60 km/h in 3.9 seconds and from zero to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. Its space-saving high-voltage lithium-ion battery, which is located in the vehicle floor, enables a range of 235 to 270 kilometres. A conventional household socket outlet is sufficient for charging, alternatively the MINI ELECTRIC Wallbox is available. To make charging up really quick, rapid charging stations with a capacity of up to 50 kW can be used.