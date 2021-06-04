The second round qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup resumed on a fervent note last night as Australia stayed perfect while Indonesia picked up their first point after holding Thailand to a 2-2 draw.

In the match that was played at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City, Australia were in commanding form as captain Mathew Leckie’s early first-minute goal dictated the pace for Australia to stay top of Group B with the full 15 points from five matches played.

Jackson Irvine added the second goal on 24 minutes as Ajdin Hrustic then curled in a 66th minute free-kick for the comfortable win.

In the meantime in Group G, a youthful Indonesian squad under Shin Tae-yong put up a determined display to draw Thailand 2-2 at the Al Maktoum Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Thailand took just five minutes to knock in the lead when Narubadin Weerawatnodom pounced on a loose ball following a corner kick.

But Kadek Agung put Indonesia back on the level in the 39th minute after making good on a Syahrian Abimanyu’s defence-splitting pass.

It was Thailand back on top after just five minutes into the second half with an Adisak Kraisorn header as Indonesia then replied with Evan Dimas finishing from close.

ASIAN QUALIFIERS – SECOND ROUND

RESULTS

Bahrain 8-0 Cambodia

UAE 4-0 Malaysia

Thailand 2-2 Indonesia

Palestine 4-0 Singapore

Australia 3-0 Kuwait

