Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins will miss this weekend’s Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya after suffering a cycling accident at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Thursday morning.

After the unfortunate fall, Rins was taken to Barcelona’s Universitari Dexeus Hospital for further examination and medical checks revealed a fracture in the radius bone. Suzuki have confirmed the fracture is immobilised and on Friday morning, Rins will undergo surgery, meaning he will not take part in his home Grand Prix.

The Hamamatsu factory have confirmed Rins won’t be replaced at the Catalan GP, so reigning World Champion Joan Mir will be the sole Team Suzuki Ecstar representative during Round 7. Hopefully we will see Rins back on track in a couple of weekend’s time at the Sachsenring. – www.motogp.com

