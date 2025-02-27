PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 26: Gary Woodland holds the Courage Award trophy prior to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort the Champion Course on February 26, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

The PGA TOUR announced today that four-time PGA TOUR winner and 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland has been named the recipient of the PGA TOUR Courage Award. After experiencing health struggles for much of the 2023 season, Woodland, 40, underwent surgery in September 2023 to remove a brain lesion and continues to manage symptoms as he competes full-time on the PGA TOUR.

The PGA TOUR Courage Award is presented to a person who, through courage and perseverance, has overcome extraordinary adversity, such as personal tragedy or debilitating injury or illness, to make a significant and meaningful contribution to the game of golf. Woodland is the seventh recipient of the PGA TOUR Courage Award, which was established in 2012, joining Erik Compton (2013), Jarrod Lyle (2015), Gene Sauers (2017), Morgan Hoffmann (2020), D.J. Gregory (2022) and Chris Kirk (2023).

Woodland was surprised with the PGA TOUR Courage Award during an exclusive interview with Michael Strahan that aired earlier this morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” and formally received the award during a presentation today at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

“Gary’s journey has been well documented and the fact that he has overcome so many challenges associated with his initial diagnosis is nothing short of miraculous,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “We are so proud to honor him with the PGA TOUR Courage Award recognizing his relentless spirit and his willingness to share his story and inspire others.”

The Courage Award includes a contribution of $25,000 from the TOUR to a charity of the award recipient’s choice. Woodland has designated Champion Charities, an organization dedicated to research and patient support in the following areas: brain tumor, brain disease and brain trauma. Woodland and his wife, Gabby, will match the donation, with a total of $50,000 going to Champion Charities.

Woodland, a native of Topeka, Kansas, turned professional in 2007 upon graduating from the University of Kansas. He joined the PGA TOUR in 2009 and has won four times, most notably the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Woodland also represented the U.S. at the 2019 Presidents Cup. Widely regarded as one of the best athletes on the PGA TOUR, Woodland was an all-state high school basketball player in Kansas and started his collegiate career on a basketball scholarship at Washburn University prior to transferring to the University of Kansas to compete for the men’s golf team.

After first experiencing unexplained symptoms in May 2023, Woodland underwent testing that revealed a brain lesion pressing on the part of the brain that controlled fear and anxiety. Doctors attempted to treat with medication, but as symptoms worsened, Woodland elected to undergo a craniotomy on September 19, 2023. During the lengthy surgery, doctors were able to remove a majority of the tumor, confirm it was benign and cut off the blood supply to prevent future growth. Woodland recovered at home in Delray Beach, Florida, with Gabby, and their three children.

Woodland returned to competition in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He recorded three top-25s in 26 starts during the 2024 PGA TOUR Season, highlighted by a T9 at the Shriners Children’s Open, his first top-10 since his initial diagnosis. Woodland continues to manage physical, emotional and mental symptoms as he strives to return to top form. Currently No. 73 in the FedExCup, he is on his final season of eligibility from his 2019 U.S. Open victory and will need to win or finish top 100 in the final FedExCup Fall standings to secure full status for the 2026 PGA TOUR Season.

Woodland’s journey is chronicled in season three of Full Swing, streaming now on Netflix.

