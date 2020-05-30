Football Federation Australia (FFA) CEO James Johnson confirmed that FFA, the Hyundai A-League clubs and Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) have reached agreement on a comprehensive plan for the re-start of the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 season.

“We are committed to delivering the completion of the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 season and have agreed a comprehensive plan with the Hyundai A-League clubs and the PFA,” Johnson said.

“All parties have worked together extremely hard behind the scenes to ensure the professional game is ready to resume.

“We are now looking forward to the agreement of our broadcast partner, Fox Sports, to our fixture proposal and timings. That’s the final piece of the jigsaw and once we have it in place we can move forward quickly.”

The plan is based on a hub approach which will allow for innovative commercial and broadcast opportunities. It incorporates best practice health protocols for players and officials and provides a schedule that will bring a constant stream of games over a 35-day program.

Johnson added: “Ideally mid-June will see players return to training, allowing them to reach the required elite level of fitness for competitive matches to commence by mid-July, and for the Hyundai A-League Finals Series to be completed by mid-August.

“The proposed timing will mean that the culmination of the Hyundai A-League will coincide with the re-start of Australian grassroots football, connecting the professional game and our two million participants like never before.”

PFA Chief Executive John Didulica said many players had endured an incredibly challenging period, but their collective focus had always remained on returning to play, whilst demonstrating their commitment to the game and its wellbeing.

“The organisation is incredibly proud of the players’ commitment, leadership and contribution to preserving the integrity of the A-League during this unprecedented challenge to Australian football.

“In the absence of a vibrant professional competition there is a flow on effect for the whole game. Today we took an important step with the clubs and FFA toward ensuring the health of the game’s short and long-term future.”

For more, please click on to https://www.a-league.com.au/news/australian-professional-football-united-re-start-hyundai-a-league-201920-season