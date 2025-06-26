Avianca announced that it would be the official airline of La Vuelta for the second year in a row, for its 80th edition, in order to accompany the riders in every stage of the competition. Spain’s most important cycling race and one of the most important worldwide, will begin on the 23rd of August in Piedmont and conclude on the 14th of September 2025 in Madrid.

‘At Avianca, we’re proud to continue accompanying the riders in the new edition of La Vuelta as we firmly stand behind those who do extraordinary things,’ said Otto Gergye, Avianca’s Chief Commercial Officer. ‘On this occasion, we also want to continue connecting the passions of all our Latin American travellers with this great sporting event, which is why we will make 42 weekly flights available so that they may travel through Bogotá, Medellín and Cali to Madrid or Barcelona.’

‘We’re thrilled to renew this alliance with an airline such as Avianca, with whom we share an international character, as well the existing ties between Spain and America,’ declared Javier Guillén, General Director of Unipublic. He then added, ‘To continue working with Avianca will allow us to get closer to Brazil and Mexico, territories that will become fully immersed in the spirit of La Vuelta this year.’

Latin America – much more connected to Spain:

Currently, Avianca clients have 42 weekly flights between Latin America and Spain. The company has 26 flights on the Bogotá-Madrid route, four on the Medellín-Madrid route, three on the Cali-Madrid route and, during the summer months, the airline will make another nine available on the Bogotá-Barcelona route.

Flying on the routes to and from Europe, Avianca clients will be able to enjoy the executive cabin in Insignia by Avianca that includes a gastronomic experience accompanied by an exclusive wine selection, in collaboration with the best chefs in the region, and an amenity kit to provide greater wellbeing. – www.lavuelta.es

