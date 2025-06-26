The 31 teams aiming to qualify for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ Indonesia 2026 learned their opponents following the Qualifiers draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia today.The teams were divided into seven groups of four and one group of three, with the Qualifiers to be played from 20 to 24 September 2025.The eight group winners and the seven best-ranked runners-up from the Qualifiers will join hosts Indonesia at the 18th edition of the Finals, which is scheduled to commence next January. For more, please, click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_futsal_asian_cup.html/news/acfutsal-qualifiers-draw-finalised #AFF#AFC

Like this: Like Loading...