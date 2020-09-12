However, Quartararo’s time wasn’t going to be beaten as the 21-year-old goes over half a second quicker in the afternoon to take the combined standings spoils. Viñales was one of only three riders who failed to go quicker in FP2 than they did in FP1 – the others being Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) and Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) – but he claims P2 overall, a slither away from Quartararo at the top. Morbidelli found over a second in FP2 to climb his way into the top three as Yamaha look back on song after two tough Red Bull Ring races.

Pol Espargaro and the impressive Lecuona occupy the top five on the combined times. Espargaro jumps from P9 to P4 with the Tech3 rookie leapfrogging himself from P20 to P5 – the youngest rider on the grid is starting to flourish in the premier class on the KTM. Rossi cements a provisional automatic Q2 place in P6 on home territory, Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) sits as the sole Desmosedici machine inside the top 10 on Friday in P7.

Binder didn’t stay P1 for long as the South African slipped down to P8, with Styrian GP winner Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech3) taking P9 ahead of Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) – a good day at the office for the latter who finished P3 in FP1.

A second splits Quartararo from 15th place Mir as plenty of riders who would expect to be higher up the pecking order sit outside the top 10. That includes second in the Championship Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), who was ushered into P11 at the chequered flag by the improving Oliveira and Espargaro. It was a strange day for the Italian, who experienced some technical issues in FP1 – more needed for Dovi and Ducati on Saturday.

All this means one thing: FP3 is going to be epic! 09:55 (GMT+2) will see the MotoGP™ riders attack Misano once more, with Q1 and Q2 places being decided on Saturday morning – tune in.

Top 10 combined:

Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) – 1:32.189 Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.009 Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.178 Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.287 Iker Lecuona (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) + 0.486 Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.543 Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) + 0.636 Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.731 Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) + 0.746 Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 0.747

