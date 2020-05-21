In the wake of a major overhaul in the coaching set up in the senior squad, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has announced a similar restructure in the junior squad as Malaysia steps up to produce future world champions.

BAM supremo Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria revealed the shakeup in the junior squad coaching structure under its youth development director Datuk Misbun Sidek.

In charge of the Under-18 singles’ department are former national singles players Hazwan Jamaluddin and Poh Chai Boon while the experienced Pang Cheh Chang, Vountus Indra Mawan, and Lutfi Zain will handle the doubles.

The Under-15 boys will come under the charge of 2003 All England champion and 2002 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Hafiz Hashim and Alvin Chew.

Kwan Yoke Meng, a member of the 1992 Thomas Cup winning team has been redesignated to the girls Under-13 while the experienced Zang Hong Yu, who has been with the juniors coaching team will take charge of the Under-14 and Under-15 department.

“This is our long-term development program for the juniors. All coaches have collectively progressed through the ranks of the BSM development set up throughout their respective careers,” said Norza in his statement.

”The continuous long-term development of the national juniors remains our utmost priority as we look to unearth the next generation of world-beaters.

”I believe that with the guidance of Datuk Mistbun we will be able to instill a high-disciplined winning culture among the players at a very young age and assist with their transition into the senior national team.” – BY RIZAL ABDULLAH