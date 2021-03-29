The FIM Supersport 300 World Championship paddock heads to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for two days of testing ahead of the 2021 campaign getting underway with 37 riders taking to the track across the allotted days. The Supported Test will take place across Monday and Tuesday with the WorldSSP300 riders sharing their two days of action with riders from WorldSSP, with each day split into sections.



WorldSSP300 machines will take to the track from 9:00am Local Time (GMT+2) until 11:00am and again from 2:00pm until 4:00pm on both days, giving them a total of eight hours of track time across both days of action as riders from up and down the grid look to get as ready as possible ahead of what is sure to be a hard-fought 2021 campaign.



Reigning Champion Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) will be joined by two of his three teammates as Adrian Huertas and Koen Meuffels join the action, while 2020 race winner Yuta Okaya will not be present. Buis is not the only Champion from WorldSSP300 on track as 2018 title winner Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki Provec WorldSSP300) joins the action as her recovery from injury continues. Yamaha MS Racing will be represented by four riders across two teams as brothers Ton and Meikon Kawakami test for AD78 Team Brasil by MS Racing while Unai Orradre, who last year became the youngest ever race winner in WorldSSP300, and Miguel Santiago Duarte are with Yamaha MS Racing.



Turkish race winner Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha) returns to WorldSSP300 after a season of fighting at the front, alongside new teammate Marco Gaggi. Both will be at the Barcelona test, while the all-new Viñales Racing Team, featuring Dean Berta Viñales and Kevin Sabatucci will take to the track ahead of their first WorldSSP300 campaign.



Gabriele Mastroluca and Devis Bergamin will take to the track for ProGP Racing while Samuel di Sora and Sylvain Markarian will contest for Leader Team Flembbo, including an outing at the test. Further down the paddock and Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki will have their three riders on track as Tom Booth-Amos, Dorren Loureiro and Harry Khouri taking part in the test.



Accolade Smrz Racing’s all-Spanish line-up will get to test at Barcelona as Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez and Victor Rodriguez Nuñez take to the circuit. Petr Svoboda (WRP Wepol Racing) will get a chance to test his machine for WorldSSP300 competition while Antonio Frappola (Chiodo Moto Racing) will be the sole for Chiodo Moto Racing from WorldSSP300.



Alejandro Carrion, Alejandro Diez and Alessandro Zanca will all race for Kawasaki GP Project in 2021 while Machado CAME SBK will have Vicente Perez Selfa, Ruben Bijman and Bruno Ieraci out on track. SMW Racing are another team with three riders taking part in the test with Indy Offer, Joel Romero and Iñigo Iglesias. Also out on track will be Mirko Gennai (BR Corse), Victor Steeman (Freudenberg KTM SSP300), Oliver König (Movisio by MIE), James McManus (Team# 109 Kawasaki) and Johan Gimbert (TPR Team Pedercini Racing).