National junior Ong Zhen Yi is determined to finish amongst the top two in the group despite losing his boys singles Group A match this morning against Justin Hoh on Day 2 of the Internal Junior Ranking tournament.

Zhen Yi however will have to contend with the likes of Justin and Eogene Ewe Eon for the two slots. It will be a fight to the end as all three juniors are tied at four points each.

The 17-year-old Zhen Yi was unable to maintain his 100 percent victory record after going down to Justin 21-19, 15-21, 12-21 in one of the 18 matches held at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia this morning.

“The two matches I played yesterday was intense but I tried hard today and give it my best. I was not thinking about the group standings and just wanted to focus on each match as it comes,” Zhen Yi said. “I will try to finish among the top two but I need to be consistent in every match as there are six matches to play.”

Eogene, who like Zhen Yi won two matches yesterday, lost for the first time after slipping to Chia Jeng Hon 21-12, 21-15.

The action in Group B was equally exciting with three players, Jan Jireh Lee, Muhd Adam Shaz dan Anson Cheong sharing four points apiece behind leader Rex Hooi Shao Herng. Jireh Lee downed Dylan Ooi 21-9, 21-12 while Adam Shaz was pushed to three sets before walking away with a 21-17, 10-21, 21-14 against Lok Hong Quan. Anson picked up a second win for himself with a straight sets 21-8, 21-15 win over Low Han Cheng.

“I was able to control well in the early stages but was less comfortable in the second set but I regained my rhythm in the decider. Of course I want to win all matches, in the singles and daoubles, and for certain will always give my best,” said Adam.

In Group C, Aaron Tai topped the charts with maximum points after winning all three of his matches including this morning’s encounter against Yeow Chun Cher which he won 21-13, 23-21.

Meanwhile, in the girls singles, Siti Nurshuhaini Azman, Tang Zhin Yi and Ong Xin Yee remain unbeaten after two matches.

Siti Nurshuhaini defeated Loh Zhi Wei 21-16, 21-12 while Tan Zhing Yi claimed a straight 21-19, 21-17 win against Chan Wen Tse.

The 15-year-old Xin Yee earned some attention today when she managed to defeat Joanne Ng May Yin 22-20, 21-17 and prove that she was able to take on the others in Group A.

“I am focussing one game at a time and tomorrow I will deliver my best against Siti Nurshuhaini,” said Xin Yee.

Group B was dominated by Siti Zulaikha Muhd Azmi who has four points from two victories.

In Group C, Chong Jie Yu and Tan Zhing Hui won their respective matches this morning to occupy the two top spots with four points each.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ doubles, Rayner Beh Chun Meng-Goh Boon Zhe recorded their second win of the tournament when they defeated Bryan Jeremy-Muhd Fazriq Mohd Razif 24-22, 21-9.

RESULTS (Morning session)

Boys Singles

Group A

Chua Kim Sheng bt Poopathi Velayutham 21-13, 17-21, 21-19

Justin Hoh bt Ong Zhen Yi 19-21, 21-15, 21-12

Chia Jeng Hon bt Eogene Ewe Eon 21-12, 21-15

Group B

Anson Cheong bt Low Han Chen 21-8, 21-15

Jan Jireh Lee bt Dylan Ooi 21-9, 21-12

Muhammad Adam Shaz bt Lok Hong Quan 21-17, 10-21, 21-14

Group C

Hanz Haiqal bt Kang Khai Xing – walkover

Aaron Tai bt Yeow Chun Cher 21-13, 23-21

Lee Yen Wei – Kong Teck Joon 17-21, 26-24, 21-18

Boys Doubles

Goh Boon Zhe-Rayner Beh Chun Meng bt Bryan Jeremy-Muhammad Fazriq

24-22, 21-9

Choi Jian Sheng-Wong Vin Sean bt Liew Xun-Mohamed Faris Amrin

18-21, 25-23, 21-19

Girls Singles

Group A

Siti Nurshuhaini bt Loh Zhi Wei 21-16, 21-12

Tan Zhing Yi bt Chan Wen Tse 21-19, 21-17

Ong Xin Yee bt Joanne Ng May Yin 22-20, 21-17

Group B

Siti Zulaikha bt Carmen Ting 21-16, 21-17

Oo Shan Zi bt Lim Yi Wei 21-7, 18-21, 21-17

Adiyna Anuar bt Lai Ting Cen 23-21, 21-19

