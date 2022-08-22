KTM’s Motorsport Director confirmed to Simon Crafar that the Spaniard isn’t an option for the remaining GASGAS seat in 2023

Speaking to motogp.com Pitlane Reporter Simon Crafar at the end of MotoGP™ FP3 at the CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich, KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer confirmed Raul Fernandez (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) is not an option for the remaining GASGAS Factory Racing Team seat in 2023.