KTM’s Motorsport Director confirmed to Simon Crafar that the Spaniard isn’t an option for the remaining GASGAS seat in 2023
Speaking to motogp.com Pitlane Reporter Simon Crafar at the end of MotoGP™ FP3 at the CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich, KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer confirmed Raul Fernandez (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) is not an option for the remaining GASGAS Factory Racing Team seat in 2023.
GASGAS announced on Friday at the Red Bull Ring that they will be joining the premier class next season, teaming up with Tech3 and bringing in former KTM and Tech3 rider Pol Espargaro as one of their stars. The second rider in the new-look team is yet to be confirmed, but Red Bull KTM’s 2021 Moto2™ runner-up and star rookie Fernandez won’t be one of them.
“I mean, there is a bit of confusion out there I think in the press, and different things are said,” commented Beirer. “Because, I had a really honest and even nice and friendly talk between Raul, myself, and his manager. That was in Jerez, so in Jerez, he informed us that he will leave. So, since there, it’s just a formal way to find the close and how we stop it, but actually from Jerez, he is free to talk to other teams.
“So, there is no hope or anything that he will stay, but also it got this week a bit of aggressive; that’s absolutely not between him, the team, and us. He is fair to the team, he’s doing his job, we will do everything for him to the last race, so that’s very clear.”
Beirer indicated yesterday that despite being replaced by Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) in the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing ranks next season alongside Brad Binder, Miguel Oliveira could well line up alongside Pol Espargaro still. But no decision as to who will be the Spaniard’s teammate in the GASGAS MotoGP™ team has been made yet.
As for Fernandez, his future remains up in the air. Hopefully, we’ll know where the Spaniard will be riding in 2023 in the coming weeks as the puzzle pieces slot into place. – www.motogp.com