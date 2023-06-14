Singapore head coach Takayuki Nishigaya has warned his charges against taking their opponents lightly and where he feels the two friendlies this week will be ‘beneficial for our team to be exposed to different styles of play.’

The Singapore national side will take to the field on FIFA Match Days where they will be playing Papua New Guinea on 15 June 2023 and then Solomon Islands on 18 June 2023.

Both matches will be played at the National Stadium.

“The players from both Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands have individual power and speed, and we will need to be prepared to counter that. It is always beneficial for our team to be exposed to different styles of play and these two opponents will offer us a good test,” said Nishigaya.

Of the 26-man strong squad, five players – Balestier Khalsa goalkeeper Hairul Syirhan, Hougang United defender Jordan Vestering, Tanjong Pagar United midfielders Fathullah Rahmat and Naqiuddin Eunos along with Young Lions captain Harhys Stewart – have received their first call up to the National Team.

“The five new players that I have called up have shown promise to be future National Team players. They have shown their potential, in their performances in the SPL but it is another big step up to senior international football,” he added.

“I want them to join us this week to gain the experience of being in a national environment and be exposed to the higher intensity in training and in the matches, raise their levels of technique and improve how they handle duels and contact on the international front.”

#AFF

#FAS

Like this: Like Loading...