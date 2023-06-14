First Stop, the auto repair workshop network specialising in tyres, car servicing and maintenance, will be an official service provider of La Vuelta 23. Thanks to this sponsorship, First Stop reinforces its commitment to such values as perseverance, self-improvement and support, working in the areas of customised assistance and social commitment.

‘Our company firmly believes in supporting the network and in social improvement, which are our main pillars. We are, therefore, very proud to be a part of La Vuelta for the second consecutive year. This sponsorship will give the network visibility all over Spain and will, above all, reinforce our commitment to sports,’ explained Jonathan López, General Director of First Stop Southwest.

As a result of becoming La Vuelta’s official auto repair workshop, First Stop will experience a greater presence in the media as an official La Vuelta service provider, through TV, press, radio, online and external sponsorship campaigns. It will also benefit from exclusive locations from which to observe to race, and may also include a First Stop vehicle in the advertising caravan.

La Vuelta is one of our country’s main sporting events, bringing together over 17 million Spanish viewers throughout the 21 days of racing. Around 1,000 journalists from over 300 media outlets and 28 different nationalities also attend and cover the event.

In 2023, La Vuelta celebrates its 78th edition. It will take off from Barcelona, for the second time in its history, on the 26th of August. Its 21 stages will cross nine autonomous communities and three countries. The cyclists, pertaining to the 22 participating teams, will face such climbs as the Javalambre Astrophysical Observatory, the Tourmalet, and the Alto de l’Angliru or the Cruz de Linares, among others. The final stage will conclude in Madrid on the 17th of September.

Thanks to this sponsorship, First Stop increases its support for La Vuelta in 2023, thus fulfilling its objectives with regards to social commitment – a commitment based on public support and which always materialises through various different actions over the years. – www.lavuelta.es

Like this: Like Loading...