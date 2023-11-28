The seventh edition of the FA of Singapore (FAS)Awards Night marking the end of the 2023 domestic football season, was held at Orchard Hotel.

This prestigious annual event, held amidst an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation, aims to honour the brightest talents of the year and honour the achievements of members of the football fraternity.

The coveted AIA Singapore Premier League (SPL) Player of the Year award was claimed by Maxime Lestienne, who dazzled the entire season with several stellar performances for Lion City Sailors.

