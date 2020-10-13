Big-spending BG Pathum United have opened up a five-point lead at the top of the 2020 Toyota Thai League 1 – following their 1-0 win over former champions Buriram United on the weekend.

But what made the defeat more painful for the seven-time Thai League champions Buriram was the fact that the only goal of the game came off their former defender Andres Tunez when he headed in the corner in the 58th minute.

After eight matches played, BG Pathum United have collected 22 points – five more than second-placed Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC.

And this week, Ratchaburi were also on the winning trail when they edged Bangkok United 2-1.

In an ill-tempered tie in which seven yellow cards were shown alongside one red card for Bangkok’s Pokklaw A-nan, it gave the impetus for Ratchaburi to steal to a 1-0 lead, off Philip Roller’s close-range effort just before the break.

Nattawut Suksum would put Bangkok back into contention when he nodded in the cross just three minutes after the restart.

But playing at home gave Ratchaburi the confidence to gun down all three points when Roller converted a penalty seven minutes to the end for the win.

2020 TOYOTA THAI LEAGUE ONE

RESULTS

BG Pathum United beat Buriram United 1-0

Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC beat Bangkok United 2-1

