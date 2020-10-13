Myisha Mohd Kamarul grabbed the attention on the second day of the girls’ event of the 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020 when she sidestepped top seed Khor Jin Wen to wrest control of the standings in Group A.

The Johor-born lass had to fight tooth and nails against Jin Wen before she was able to overcome the latter 21-18, 22-24, 24-22 in a three-set thriller for Myisha to top Group A with the full three points after three matches.

“My opponent looked tired because she had also played three sets in the morning. So I took advantage of this opportunity to beat her,” said Myisha.

“I needed the win to improve my position because last year I was in second place. Overall, I still have a lot to do and where I will focus more at the next training session.”

Over in group B, it was Ong Xin Yee’s turn to lead the ranking order after collecting four points from four matches played.

But her position is by no means secure as closest challenger Siti Nurshuhaini Azman is in close second place with three points but having played one match less.

In Group C of the girls’ singles, Carmen Ting was in firm control with the full three points from three matches played as

Shaheena Shahidi leads Group D with the same three points from the same number of matches.

In the meantime, in the boys’ singles, Ong Zhen Yi’s patience was handsomely rewarded when he seized the lead from Ong Ken Yon, who fell to a 22-24, 10-21 loss to Jacky Kok Jing Hong in the afternoon session.

Zhen Yi had earlier maintained his unbeaten record with a 21-11, 21-13 victory over V. Poopathi.

“After the long break, I felt a bit awkward in the first match. I did not want to put pressure on myself where the aim was just to stay focus throughout,” said Ken Yon.

Eogene Eewe Eon continues to dominate the top spot in Group B of the boys’ event as he maintained his unbeaten record to collect the full four points from four matches played.

Just a point behind in second place was Muhd ​​Adam Shah.

Lok Hong Quan topped group C while Lim Wei Hou led the standings in Group D.

In the boys’ doubles, Beh Chun Meng-Goh Boon Zhe showed their quality to win all three matches they have played so far where this afternoon, they overcame Choi Jian Sheng-Wong Vin Sean 21-17, 21-10.

Earlier in the morning, Chun Meng and Boon Zhe had fended off Kok Jia Cheng-Ooi Yi Hern duo in a three-set 21-14, 19-21, 21-7 bout.

Meanwhile, Cheng Su Yin-Goh Pei Kee took control of the girls’ doubles after seeing off Cheng Sui Hui-Xin Jie Lee 21-11, 21-13.

RESULTS (MORNING SESSION)

7:30am

BS-A – Jacky Kok Jing Hong – Justin Hoh (20-22, 20-22)

BS-A – Group 02 Anson Cheong – Chia Jeng Hon (7-21, 11-21)

BS-A – Group 03 Ong Zhen Yi – Chua Kim Sheng (21-14, 21-17)

BS-A – Group 04 Ong Ken Yon – V. Poopathi (22-24, 21-10, 21-16)

BS-A – Group 05 Muhd Fazriq – Jimmy Wong (19-21, 16-21)

BS-B – Group 06 Rex Hooi Shao Herng – Ferdinan Ramno (17-21, 18-21)

BS-B – Group 07 Jan Jireh Lee – Low Han Chen (22-20, 21-10)

BS-B – Group 08 Dylan Ooi Ding Sheng – Muhd Adam Shah (17-21, 17-21)

BS-B – Group 09 Eogene Ewe Eon – Muhd Faiq (21-15, 21-17)

GS-A – Group 10 Khor Jing Wen – Tan Zhing Yi (21-15, 19-21, 17-21)

GS-A – Group 11 Myisha Mohd Khairul – Joanne Ng May Yin (21-15, 21-17)

GS-B – Group 12 Loh Zhi Wei – Lim Yi Wei (21-11, 21-14)

GS-B – Group 13 Tan Shen Thing – Siti Nurshuhaini (19-21, 20-22)

GS-B – Group 14 Chan Wen Tse – Ong Xin Yee (12-21, 19-21)

GD – Group 15 Low Yeen Yuan-Valeree Siow vs Cheng Su Hui+Lee Xin Jie (21-18, 21-16)

BD – Group 16 Choi Jian Sheng-Wong Vin Sean vs Bryan Jeremy-Liew Xun (19-21, 17-21)

BD – Group 17 Beh Chun Meng-Goh Boon Zhe vs Kok Jia Cheng-Ooi Yi Hern (21-14, 19-21, 21-7)

9:00am

BS-C – Group 01 Lok Hong Quan – Yeow Chun Cher (16-21, 21-7, 21-17)

BS-C – Group 02 Kang Khai Xing – Tamilarasukumar (13-21, 21-6, 21-19)

BS-C – Group 03 Aaron Tai – Kee Is Qian (21-13, 21-19)

BS-D – Group 04 Kong Teck Joon – Ayu Fu Sheng (21-18 21-19)

BS-D – Group 05 Chee Hong Wei – Mohd Amzar Hakimi (17-21 21-17 22-20)

BS-D – Group 06 Lim Wei Hou – Low Hao Feng (21-15 21-14)

GS-D – Group 07 Yeap Phoi Lin – Noraqilah Maisarah (23-21 21-18)

GS-D – Group 08 Christine Lam – Shaneesa Shahidi (13-21 21-13 21-13)

GS-C – Group 09 Siti Zulaikha – Carmen Ting (20-22 21-19 21-14)

GS-C – Group 10 Tan Zhing Hui – Wong Lily (21-7 21-16)

GS-C – Group 11 Adiyna Anuar – Oo Shan Zi (21-16 21-15)

3:00pm

BS-A – Group 01 Muhd Fazriq Mohd Razif – Justin Hoh (21-18, 21-9)

BS-A – Group 02 Jacky Kok Jing Hong – Ong Ken Yon (24-22, 21-10)

BS-A – Group 03 Chua Kim Sheng – Anson Cheong (21-10, 21-15)

BS-A – Group 04 Ong Zhen Yi – V. Poopathi (21-11, 21-13)

BS-A – Group 05 Chia Jeng Hon – Jimmy Wong (12-21, 21-14, 21-8)

BS-B – Group 06 Eogene Ewe Eon – Ferdinan Ramno (23-21, 21-12)

BS-B – Group 07 Dylan Ooi Ding Sheng – Rex Hooi Shao Herng (21-19, 21-23, 21-19)

BS-B – Group 08 Muhd Adam Shah – Jan Jireh Lee (21-14, 21-15)

BS-B – Group 09 Muhd Faiq – Low Han Chen (21-17, 13-21, 21-13)

GS-A – Group 01 Tan Zhing Yi – Joanne Ng May Yin (21-13, 21-16)

GS-A – Group 02 Myisha Mohd Khairul – Khor Jing Wen (21-18, 22-24, 24-22)

GS-B – Group 10 Lim Yi Wei – Chong Jie Yu (21-14, 21-12)

GS-B – Group 11 Chan Wen Tze – Loh Zhi Wei (10-21, 21-19, 21-14)

GS-B – Group 12 Ong Xin Yee – Tan Shen Thing (21-17,21-10)

BD – Group 13 Muhd Haikal-Wan Muhd Arif – Bryan Jeremy – Liew Xun (17-21, 21-9, 21-16)

BD – Group 14 Beh Chun Meng-Goh Boon Zhe – Choi Jian Sheng – Wong Vin Sean (21-17, 21-10)

GD – Group 15 Cheng Su Yin-Goh Pei Kee – Cheng Su Hui-LEE Xin Jie (21-11, 21-13)

