Five riders have just been promoted to MotoGP™, including Moto2™ World Champion Remy Gardner and his 2021 title rival and teammate Raul Fernandez. Both riders will don the Tech3 KTM colours in their rookie season. There is also Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) and Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), who will remain within their current teams but move to Ducati machinery. Last but not least is Darryn Binder, who became just the second-ever rider, after Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), to move directly from Moto3™ to MotoGP™. The South African joins WithU Yamaha RNF.