Black Steel FC of Indonesia were crowned champions of the AFF Futsal Club 2023 after beating Hongyen Thakam of Thailand 4-3 in the final that was played at Terminal 21 Korat.

The score was 1-1 at the end of regulation with host Hongyen Thakam scoring the early first minute goal that was struck out by Black Steel’s Holypaul Soumilena in the 32nd minute.

In the shootout, the miss by Atippong Munphlai and Wendel Mendes would cost Hongyen dearly as they handed the title to Black Steel.

The win for Black Steel ensured Indonesia a second club to win the AFF Futsal Club crown following the success of Bintang Timur Surabaya last year.

In the meantime, Thai Son Nam from Vietnam beat Pahang Rangers from Malaysia 3-0 to take the third spot in the competition this year.

