Black Steel Manokwari take the lead in Group A of the Indonesia Pro Futsal League (PFL) 2020 as they maintained their winning run from the previous weekend last month.

Black Steel Manokwari take the lead in Group A with an inspiring 5-1 win over BJL 2000 Semarang as Young Rior also picking up a big 6-2 win over Halus.

Black Steel followed it up with their second win with a 6-2 beating of Halus.

A total of 45 goals were scored in the eight matches that were played in Group A as compared to 60 in the first round.

The third weekend of the PFL 2020 will be played on 18 and 19 January in Jakarta.