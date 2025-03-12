Landmark moment for one of motor sport’s most thrilling categories

FIA to invest directly in World and European Rallycross as owner and operator

Volvo Construction Equipment and Hoosier Racing Tire Europe continue as Official Partners

Commitment to deliver for the fans, teams, and FIA Member Clubs

Millions of motor sport fans across the globe will see the unrivalled action of the FIA World and European Rallycross Championships return in 2025 as the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) confirms that it will take over the operation of the series with immediate effect.

Following three months of market testing, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has today announced direct investment by the FIA into both championships – a clear demonstration of his commitment to double participation in motor sport.

The FIA will own and operate the championships with the support of a service provider.

The 2025 FIA World and European Rallycross Championship calendars are currently being finalised, and will be announced by 14 March, subject to the approval of the World Motor Sport Council. They are set to feature seven and six events respectively.

Demonstrating a future-driven vision, this model will maximise the growth of the sport for drivers, teams, organisers and sponsors and enhance the fan experience, as well as delivering for FIA Member Clubs. The strong support from this community will be the cornerstone of these championships success.

In recent years, each World and European Rallycross event has been watched by a growing audience of over 30 million highly-engaged viewers in over 100 countries – creating a fantastic core fanbase to build upon. Rallycross is a thrill-a-minute, mixed surface discipline that has a huge potential for growth both in motor sport’s heartlands and in new regions.

To kickstart this new era of growth, and as part of the FIA’s commitment to build even stronger foundations for the World and European Rallycross Championships, the FIA is prioritising free-to-air coverage and digital accessibility. This will be crucial for the championships to reach new fans and provide additional value to commercial partners and sponsors by maximising reach and engagement.



In a further boost to Rallycross, Volvo Construction Equipment and Hoosier Racing Tire Europe have confirmed their intentions to continue as Official Track Building Partner and as the Official Tire Supplier for the FIA World and European Rallycross Championships.

With fan experience and the rallycross community front of mind, we will continue to build on the already popular ‘Battle of Technologies’ concept from 2024. BoT pits internal combustion-engine cars against fully electric competitors, offering a unique dimension to World RX and reflecting the diversity of the automotive landscape.

The investment by the FIA in the highest levels of the rallycross discipline also indicates its commitment to develop the entire progression pathway for off-road motor sport. There is a focused strategy to work collectively with National Sporting Authorities (ASNs) to strengthen this pathway, starting from entry-level cross-car events, with clear, accessible steps from national and regional competition through to the top level of the FIA World Rallycross Championship.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “The FIA is making an investment not only in Rallycross, but in the future of our sport. We are fully committed to take this category to the next level by securing new global audiences, delivering the opportunity for an improved competition for the drivers, teams, our commercial partners, and crucially the fans.

“When I was elected, I pledged to deliver strong regulations and a stronger FIA, building an essential foundation for the success of motor sport at every level. Securing the future growth of our World Championships reflects my commitment to do just this.”

FIA Junior Road Sport Director, Emilia Abel said: “The championship has huge potential to grow and develop at a global level and I am confident that this new opportunity for the FIA to operate the championship brings with it a bright future.

“The FIA will put fans and competitors at the heart of the work that is to come. All of us are looking forward to the 2025 season and being a part of this new era of Rallycross.”

Bill Law, Head of Brand Marketing & Communications for Volvo Construction Equipment, the Official Track Building Partner for the FIA World and European Rallycross Championships said: “The FIA World Rally Cross Championship is a fantastic format to raise awareness of the transition to a more sustainable future for our industry and an exciting experience for fans and partners alike. We are excited to be working together with the FIA on the season ahead.”

Martin Heckers, Head of Hoosier Racing Tire Europe, the Official Tire of the FIA World and European Rallycross Championships said: “We are very much looking forward to exciting racing on World, European and National Rallycross events and this partnership will be ideally suited to communicate the Hoosier brand and our tire performance across a sport and a customer group we very much care for and share our ‘passion to win’ with.” – www.fia.com

