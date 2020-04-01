Amid the COVID-19 gloom that has engulfed the country, there was good news for the sports fraternity when 107 athletes, coaches, and National Sports Council (NSC) officials were given a clean bill of health.

NSC director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail provided the breath of fresh air when he confirmed that none of the 107 quarantined were tested positive – 86 who underwent health checks at the district health offices or private facilities.

Ahmad Shapawi said the figures include those who returned home after competing in tournaments and those who were training overseas.

He also revealed that 21 others who did not undergo health checks have been released from home quarantine after the mandatory 14 days.

Ahmad Shapawi also confirmed that national hammer thrower Jackie Wong is “good news” who earlier tested positive, had his results returned negative. However, the Sarawakian, who hails from Sarikei and currently admitted to the hospital in Sibu will have to undergo a final test in a day or two.