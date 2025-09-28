Race 2 Highlights

Starting from pole position Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) once again converted it into a Lap 1 lead. As has been the case throughout the weekend Bulega and Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) traded blows throughout the early laps. Any time Razgatlioglu attacked and took the lead Bulega immediately answered back to lead every lap. A mistake from Razgatlioglu at Turn 7 on Lap 12 was capitalised on by Bulega who immediately opened a margin of one second. His consistent pace ensured a healthy winning margin of 3.2s. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) dropped to sixth on the opening lap. By Lap 4 he was into third position. Once into clear air his pace was fast and consistent but the Spaniard had lost too much time to the race leaders and finished 1.7s behind Razgatlioglu. Starting from the second row of the Andrea Iannone (Team Pata Go Eleven) was combative throughout the 18 lap race. The Italian rider made a great start to the race to jump into third position. When Bautista came past, Iannone spent the race scrapping with Jonathan Rea (Pata Maxus Yamaha) and Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team), that was settled on the final lap in the Italian’s favour. A penultimate lap crash dropped Lowes from sixth position.

Championship Highlights

Razgatlioglu holds a 36 point lead over Bulega having conceded three points to his rival Bulega. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) continues to sit third in the championship with a 30 point advantage from Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) while Bautista’s double podium finish today leaves him one point adrift. Ducati’s double win today allows them to retake the lead in the Manufacturers Standings. BMW trail by six points with six races remaining.

P1 – Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“I’m really happy because I needed these two wins today. It was very difficult as Toprak was always strong and aggressive, so I focused on staying with him and responding to his overtakes. It was a fantastic weekend with two great races and battles. Yesterday I wasn’t fully happy because the bike wasn’t perfect, but thanks to my team we improved it, and today I was faster and able to take the wins.”

P2 – Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team)

“It has been a hard weekend but there is one very positive thing: I finally won in Aragon. We took some very good points this weekend and in Race 2 I was pushing hard but made a mistake at Turn 7. Anyway, finishing second still gives us strong points for the Championship. Now I am looking ahead to Estoril, where I am normally very strong but we will see there.”

P3 – Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“It has been a positive Sunday. After yesterday’s crash it was important to finish the races today. I felt quite good with the bike in the Superpole Race but in the afternoon I lost some positions at the start. When I was third the gap to Toprak and Nicolo wasn’t too big but it wasn’t easy to close them down. Today we could not take risks so the priority was to finish and regain confidence with the bike. I am happy to be on the podium. Of course I would prefer to fight for victories but with our current situation this is the maximum we can achieve.”

Like this: Like Loading...